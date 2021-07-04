Independence for all on McLean County Fourth of July

BLOOMINGTON — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down July 4 celebrations, officially-sanctioned cookouts, fireworks and pool parties were officially back in McLean County Sunday.

At Miller Park, Relisa Hamilton sat by the water at a picnic table with family. The cookout was more than just a "holiday gathering as usual": It was their first in a year, since COVID had sidelined their plans to gather last year. Although the heat pushed 90 degrees, Hamilton said it felt good to be outdoors, free to gather mask-less with her family.

"It feels good to not be cooped up in the house," she said.

A few hundred feet away, City of Bloomington officials oversaw a small-but-growing group of cars coming together for the first of what organizers hope will be an annual classic car cruise each July 4.

"Obviously the pandemic really limited our industry and what we could do," Recreation Superintendent Mose Rickey said. "This is the first opportunity we had to come back and offer something to the community that actually fit within all of the guidelines. We already had a relationship to some of the car people in town, so it seemed like a no-brainer."

Among the highlights were a Dodge Viper, a Hellcat and a Lil' Red Express truck, but one vehicle, in particular, represented independence more than others.

Dave Johnson's Chevy Silverado is too new to truly be a "classic" car, but it's been a "game-changer" for him, he said, which is partially why he brought it out for people to see on Sunday.

Around five years ago, Johnson became paralyzed from a work accident, and now uses a mobilized chair to get around. But it wasn't until October 2020 that he found a company in Indiana that could customize a truck such that his chair can be lifted into it and the brakes and gas controlled by his hands.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I go all over the place," he said. "I've had it since October and put 25,000 miles on it. You know, some mornings are — you just feel bad. But, it goes away. I'm happy with it and I use it all the time."

Like Johnson, Wesley Knight, too, was finding independence in work. A one-man operation at Wesley's Grill, which opened earlier this year, Knight had chosen not to take the day off, instead cooking food for other people's holiday gatherings. A food service veteran, Knight said he'd determined of opening his own business one day.

"I said when I left my last job, I probably wouldn't work for someone else ever again," he said.

That he was grilling steaks, making mac-and-cheese with shrimp and boiling crab legs on July 4 was, in a way, a sign he'd made at least part of that dream come true. (Next, he'd like to hire other people and open his business for more than just carryout and catering in the coming month.)

And at a home on Yotzonot Drive in Bloomington, 6-year-old Iker Alanis, from Mexico City, had also started his own business, hoping to earn his own money. A little help from his father, Guillermo, had enabled him to set up a lemonade stand in the driveway, where he sold cups to around 20 people Sunday.

When asked what he hoped to do with the money, Alanis was clear.

"I'd like to buy a video game," he said, although he's not decided which one, yet.

But his father knew what he was most excited about that day — second only to earning his own money.

"Fireworks," Guillermo said. "He is most excited about the fireworks."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0