FOURTH OF JULY

Independence for all on McLean County Fourth of July

070521-blm-loc-5fourth

This year marked the first of what officials hope will be many annual classic car cruises on July 4. City of Bloomington Recreation Superintendent Mose Rickey told The Pantagraph that the COVID-19 pandemic forced recreation leaders to figure out new ways to hold events that bring people together safely. 

 LYNDSAY JONES, THE PANTAGRAPH
Plaques along Constitution Trail provide information about its namesake.

BLOOMINGTON — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down July 4 celebrations, officially-sanctioned cookouts, fireworks and pool parties were officially back in McLean County Sunday. 

In Normal, families were welcomed to Fairview Park that evening for face painting, balloon artists and a concert by nostalgic rock band The Bygones ahead of a fireworks show later in the night.

At Miller Park in Bloomington, families and small groups gathered early, ahead of fireworks, to spend time together and visit the classic car show on the grounds.

Flick: The secrets found under Garlic Press

At Miller Park, Relisa Hamilton sat by the water at a picnic table with family. The cookout was more than just a "holiday gathering as usual": It was their first in a year, since COVID had sidelined their plans to gather last year. Although the heat pushed 90 degrees, Hamilton said it felt good to be outdoors, free to gather mask-less with her family. 

Relisa and Kalani Hamilton enjoy a cookout on the grounds of Miller Park on Sunday. Relisa said the family didn't celebrate the holiday in the same way last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"It feels good to not be cooped up in the house," she said. 

A few hundred feet away, City of Bloomington officials oversaw a small-but-growing group of cars coming together for the first of what organizers hope will be an annual classic car cruise each July 4. 

"Obviously the pandemic really limited our industry and what we could do," Recreation Superintendent Mose Rickey said. "This is the first opportunity we had to come back and offer something to the community that actually fit within all of the guidelines. We already had a relationship to some of the car people in town, so it seemed like a no-brainer." 

Among the highlights were a Dodge Viper, a Hellcat and a Lil' Red Express truck, but one vehicle, in particular, represented independence more than others. 

Dave Johnson's Chevy Silverado is too new to truly be a "classic" car, but it's been a "game-changer" for him, he said, which is partially why he brought it out for people to see on Sunday. 

Around five years ago, Johnson became paralyzed from a work accident, and now uses a mobilized chair to get around. But it wasn't until October 2020 that he found a company in Indiana that could customize a truck such that his chair can be lifted into it and the brakes and gas controlled by his hands. 

Dave Johnson brought his customized truck to a classic car show on the grounds of Miller Park in Bloomington on Sunday. Although he's been paralyzed for several years and only purchased the specialized truck late last year, he called it a "game-changer" and came early to talk to people about it. 

"I go all over the place," he said. "I've had it since October and put 25,000 miles on it. You know, some mornings are — you just feel bad. But, it goes away. I'm happy with it and I use it all the time." 

Like Johnson, Wesley Knight, too, was finding independence in work. A one-man operation at Wesley's Grill, which opened earlier this year, Knight had chosen not to take the day off, instead cooking food for other people's holiday gatherings. A food service veteran, Knight said he'd determined of opening his own business one day. 

"I said when I left my last job, I probably wouldn't work for someone else ever again," he said. 

070521-blm-loc-7fourth

Wesley Knight works in his restaurant kitchen at 1804 S. Hershey Drive in Bloomington on Sunday. A food service veteran, Knight said opening his own business has been a key goal of his. What sets him apart from other restaurants? "Food tastes better than everyone else — that's the plan." 

That he was grilling steaks, making mac-and-cheese with shrimp and boiling crab legs on July 4 was, in a way, a sign he'd made at least part of that dream come true. (Next, he'd like to hire other people and open his business for more than just carryout and catering in the coming month.)

And at a home on Yotzonot Drive in Bloomington, 6-year-old Iker Alanis, from Mexico City, had also started his own business, hoping to earn his own money. A little help from his father, Guillermo, had enabled him to set up a lemonade stand in the driveway, where he sold cups to around 20 people Sunday. 

070521-blm-loc-1fourth

Iker Alanis, 6, sells lemonade at his Bloomington home on Sunday. Although excited to raise money from sales, Alanis' father, Guillermo, said he was most excited about fireworks later in the evening. 

When asked what he hoped to do with the money, Alanis was clear. 

"I'd like to buy a video game," he said, although he's not decided which one, yet. 

Relisa and Kalani Hamilton enjoy a cookout on the grounds of Miller Park in Bloomington on Sunday. 

But his father knew what he was most excited about that day — second only to earning his own money. 

"Fireworks," Guillermo said. "He is most excited about the fireworks." 

