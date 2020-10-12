 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime Peoria TV anchor Mark Welp moves to nights amid changes at WMBD/WYZZ
0 comments
editor's pick

Longtime Peoria TV anchor Mark Welp moves to nights amid changes at WMBD/WYZZ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Henceforth, Mark Welp's alarm clock probably won't be set as early as it has been the past 15 years or so.

For the past three years a morning anchor on WMBD/WYZZ-TV news programs, Welp has moved to evenings. Effective Monday, Welp was to anchor the 4 p.m. newscast on WMBD (31) and co-anchor with Kimberly Eiten the station's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. productions.

Eiten and Welp also are to be co-anchors of the 9 p.m. newscasts on WYZZ (43).

Replacing Welp in the mornings is Matt Sheehan, who most recently and prominently was the Peoria stations' Saturday news anchor and producer. Sheehan's first morning appearance was Monday.

The rearranging at WMBD/WYZZ results from the departure of Eugene Daniel. He is to begin work next week as a reporter at WVEC-TV in the Hampton Roads area of southeast Virginia.

Daniel spent about a decade at WMBD/WYZZ. Among the only TV news personalities with a longer current Peoria tenure is Welp.

For about 12 years, he was morning and afternoon co-anchor on what then was known as WHOI-TV (19). But Welp and co-anchor Gretchen Wirtz were unceremoniously removed from the WHOI airwaves in September 2017.

At that time, Welp and Wirtz formed the longest-running current anchor duo on Peoria television.

Welp was to remain under WHOI contract at least until early 2018. But about a month after he and Wirtz were split, Welp joined WMBD/WYZZ as morning host.

Now working outside the TV-news business, Wirtz made a guest appearance Friday on Welp's final WMBD morning telecast.

"Mark brings a consistency to the anchor desk here at WMBD/WYZZ that I believe news viewers crave," stations news director Shaun Newell stated. "He has called Central Illinois home for over 14 years. ... I am beyond thrilled to see him move to the evening anchor desk."

Like Welp, Sheehan is from the St. Louis area originally. He joined WMBD/WYZZ in June 2018. In addition to his Saturday anchor duties, Sheehan had been a reporter Tuesdays through Fridays and also filled in as a sports anchor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Health Digest
Health

Health Digest

Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women, 2200 Ft. Jesse Road, is offering patients a new option in mammography, Senographe Pristina, which is designed to provide women with increased comfort, confidence and clarity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Microsoft disrupts hacking operation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News