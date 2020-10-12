Longtime Peoria TV anchor Mark Welp moves to nights amid changes at WMBD/WYZZ

Henceforth, Mark Welp's alarm clock probably won't be set as early as it has been the past 15 years or so.

For the past three years a morning anchor on WMBD/WYZZ-TV news programs, Welp has moved to evenings. Effective Monday, Welp was to anchor the 4 p.m. newscast on WMBD (31) and co-anchor with Kimberly Eiten the station's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. productions.

Eiten and Welp also are to be co-anchors of the 9 p.m. newscasts on WYZZ (43).

Replacing Welp in the mornings is Matt Sheehan, who most recently and prominently was the Peoria stations' Saturday news anchor and producer. Sheehan's first morning appearance was Monday.

The rearranging at WMBD/WYZZ results from the departure of Eugene Daniel. He is to begin work next week as a reporter at WVEC-TV in the Hampton Roads area of southeast Virginia.

Daniel spent about a decade at WMBD/WYZZ. Among the only TV news personalities with a longer current Peoria tenure is Welp.

For about 12 years, he was morning and afternoon co-anchor on what then was known as WHOI-TV (19). But Welp and co-anchor Gretchen Wirtz were unceremoniously removed from the WHOI airwaves in September 2017.