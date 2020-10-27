Look -- from 1 to 31: Halloween candy power rankings

Halloween, like goodness, happiness and truth, is largely canceled this year, which I can only describe as a full-to-bursting septic tank that has been emptied in your living room, filled again with flesh-eating scorpions and then dumped into your mouth while you're asleep.
But that doesn't mean we can't still have a little fun, right? Candy, the great equalizer, remains a comfort to all, even during the darkest timeline. And while the youngsters won't be trick-or-treating nearly as much this year (except possibly in Florida), there's no reason why you can't have a depressing neighborhood-wide Zoom call where the kids show off their costumes and then parents all Venmo each other money to safely buy candy from Walgreens.
It's in that spirit that I present to you the totally unassailable, airtight and indisputable L.A. Times Halloween Candy Power Rankings.
1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Admittedly, a lot of this candy's No. 1 ranking has to do with the classic yellow-and-orange wrapper. Combined with the crimped black paper nestling each individual cup, it's the candy that truly exemplifies the holiday. The taste is good too — the grainy, slightly salty peanut butter in each cup comforts in a way normal peanut butter can't. (Have you ever had artisanal peanut butter cups? They just don't do the trick.)
2. Kit Kat
I don't love Kit Kats as a rule and find them to be slightly above-average candy bars. But around the Halloween season, they're infused with special powers, as with hot dogs at a baseball game. The chocolate tastes a little sweeter; the wafers are a little crispier. The best way to eat them, of course, is to peel each layer away with your teeth, one by one.
3. Butterfinger
We all like Butterfingers, and I think a big part of that has do with the fact that there isn't too much chocolate — these candy bars are primarily the flaky, peanut-brittle-like interior with just the thinnest of outer coatings. Your kids will thank you for buying these (after they burst into tears when you tell them they can't go trick-or-treating).
4. Twix
Caramel, cookies and chocolate are an unbeatable combination any way you slice it. I also appreciate the fact that full-sized Twix are split into two bars, allowing you the self-delusion that you're somehow not eating an entire candy bar.
5. Starbursts and Hi-Chew
When I was in high school, there was a girl I liked in calculus class, and every day I would buy a package of Starbursts and sit there in class and make her small paper boats, one by one during the course of 42 minutes. Sweet, huh? I also came very close to failing that class.
For the record, the proper subranking of original Starburst candies, from best to worst, is: strawberry, cherry, lemon, orange.
6. M&M's
M&M's lost something for me when they eschewed the traditional fall colors and added the color blue, of all things. What was the point? The beautiful reds, yellows, greens and browns truly captured the changing of the seasons. For the record, peanut M&Ms are the only kind worth eating — let's be real, people. .
7. Whoppers
I am a Whoppers apologist. Some people don't like these waxy little balls, but how often, if ever, do you get to enjoy the flavor of malt?
8. Snickers
It's tough to mess with a classic. The standard-bearer of candy bars always comes through during Halloween, and having one of these tossed into your bag never, ever disappoints. Snickers is the candy that introduced me to the word "nougat," a funny-sounding word that apparently comes from nux, the Latin word for nut.
9. Tootsie Pops
It's the eternal question: How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? Like many of life's mysteries — Is light a wave or a particle? What existed before the universe? How did "Two and a Half Men" run for 12 seasons? — we'll never know the complete truth.
10. Skittles
Taste the rainbow! In addition to a good tagline, Skittles have an interestingly murky origin story. Currently owned by Mars Wrigley, the fruity candy has been manufactured in the United States only since the 1980s. A cached page on the Mars website merely alludes to "a company in England" regarding the origin of Skittles — and I can't find any concrete information as to who actually invented them, and when.
11. Krackel, Hershey's and Mr. Goodbar
I associate these almost entirely with Halloween — I'm not sure when or why you'd otherwise get your hands on a Krackel, which is so indistinguishable from a Crunch bar that I was forced to do a side-by-side taste test. My findings: Both are fine, but Krackel is a little sweeter.
12. Crunch Bar
A good, not great, candy bar that has one thing going for it: texture. The puffed rice doesn't add an ear-shattering crunch so much as absolutely no noise whatsoever. As I've written previously, I do have an appreciation for the memes that have arisen from one particular '80s commercial that are easily found with a YouTube search. Crunch bars are perennial favorites but are in reality utterly average chocolate bars.
13. SweeTarts, Smarties, Bottle Caps
SweeTarts, Smarties and Bottle Caps, or flavored chalk, as you may know them, I happen to find delicious. Then again, I also have been known to break out a bottle of flavored Tums when I'm feeling peckish. Whether you like them or not, it's hard to deny their association with Halloween: You rarely see these candies in the wild otherwise.
14. Laffy Taffy and Airheads
Were it not for Laffy Taffy, how else would I know that the best time to see the dentist is at tooth-thirty? Or that the reason Florida hotels are so nice is because of all the amanatees? I love the dumb dad jokes on the wrappers, but they're not all that makes this particular kind of smooth, extruded fruit candy great. The grainy chew of Airheads and the airy stretchiness of Laffy Taffy provide nothing if not a respite from the chocolate-and-caramel bacchanal that marks most Halloweens.
15. Baby Ruth
16. Raisinets and Junior Mints
17. Tootsie Rolls
18. Pop Rocks
19. Heath Bar
20. Milky Way
21. Sour Patch Kids
22. Rolo and Milk Duds
23. Candy corn
24. Jolly Rancher, Now & Later and Dots
25. Candy jewelry and novelty lips
26. Twizzlers
27. 3 Musketeers
28. Popcorn ball
29. Gum
30. Money
31. Those red-and-white mints
