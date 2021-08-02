McLean County Fair prep continues THE PANTAGRAPH Aug 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 McLean County Fair exhibitor Travis Rhode, 12, of Carlock, a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H club, sets up fans for his pigs at the fairgrounds on Monday. The fair opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday. DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH Jordan Emmert, of Minier, an employee at the McLean County Fairgrounds, spreads wood chips for the sheep judging pen on Monday. Work continues to set up for the fair's opening on Wednesday. DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE PANTAGRAPH Work continues to prepare for the McLean County Fair.The fair opens Wednesday at runs until Sunday.READ MORE HERE. PHOTOS: Illinois football training camp Illinois football at the start of training camp on Monday at Memorial Stadium. Watch now: Pritzker defends decision to skip Lollapalooza in light of delta variant spread Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "there’s no mixed message" in his last-minute decision to skip Lollapalooza this weekend over concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus after previously saying that the event would be safe. Watch now: New law will effectively end immigrant detention in Illinois Illinois will effectively end immigrant detention and further restrict local law enforcement's ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a plan signed into law Monday. Pot and the workplace: Despite being legal, it can get you fired Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January 2020. Then the pandemic hit, work from home became the norm and the marijuana industry blossomed. 