McLean County Fair starts Wednesday

Isabella Crego, of the Flanagan-Cornell FFA, turns a fast corner during the pole bending competition at the McLean County Fair on Tuesday. The fair runs through Sunday.
A worker assembles the Ferris Wheel on the midway of the McLean County Fair on Tuesday. Wednesday is the official opening of the fairgrounds.
Runners went hog wild Sunday for the annual Run the Fair 5k, officially kicking off the McLean County Fair.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.
The court's opinion Thursday clears the way for a trial against Normal and three former police detectives accused of maliciously prosecuting Alan Beaman for the 1993 murder of an Illinois State University student.
