McLean County Health Department requests funds to extend contact tracing through November

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 650 cases of COVID-19 are active in McLean County and another person has died from complications related to the virus.
The passing of a woman in her 50s has brought the county's COVID death toll to 214 people. According to the McLean County Health Department, the woman was not associated with any long-term care facilities.
There are now 593 people are in isolation and 53 county residents reported as hospitalized COVID patients, bringing the total of active cases to 646.
MCHD reported 71 new cases of the virus confirmed in the past day. There have been 16,547 cases in the county since last year.
The number of reported COVID patients at area hospitals remained unchanged, sitting at 51 for a second day in a row. Bed availability opened slightly, as the percentage of total filled beds dropped from 99% on Wednesday to 95% on Thursday. Intensive care unit bed capacity held at 88% filled, the same percentage reported Wednesday.
MCHD requests more contract tracing funds
Contact tracers at MCHD have worked a combination of 2,311 cases and contacts since March 29, the date health officials are marking as the "beginning of the current surge" in virus cases.
That data was presented to the McLean County Board of Health Wednesday evening in a report stating MCHD needed additional funding to support the 50-person staff. MCHD requested an additional $178,823 from the Illinois Department of Public Health to "supplement the remaining Contact Tracing Grant funds and extend current operations through November 2021 in a limited, but necessary capacity."
Beyond paying staff, the grant money covers expenses for alternate housing — options for people in multi-person living situations to isolate or quarantine safely — along with translation services and "furniture for the contact tracing space."
To keep the contact tracing program going beyond May, MCHD estimates a need of $504,846 to extend operations for the duration of the year. That includes an anticipated $320,750.39 in reserves. While MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said the financial situation merited a reduction of staff, other board of health members said they supported keeping as many tracers employed as possible.
"The (COVID) numbers have started going up again and now is not the time to let up our effort," board member Sonja Reece said.
Board member Hannah Eisner urged MCHD to "hang tight" with current staffing levels.
"What I hear the board saying is that if we need to use fund balance... We're in support of that, whatever it takes," Board of Health President Carla Pohl said.
Clinical Services Division Director Tammy Brooks said the success of contact tracing, seen in 17,200 calls and 14,192 cases worked in 2021, tends to "ebb and flow."
"We certainly have had periods of time where people don't answer the phone, or when they do answer the phone, they might tell us that they absolutely had zero contacts, and most of us would be able to guess that that is not correct," she said. "Other times we've had perfect compliance. When you're dealing with people, it just kind of depends on the current environment and what people are willing to share and willing to cooperate with."
Vaccine update
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows more than 99,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in McLean County — 99,249 as of Wednesday afternoon. Around 41,000 people are considered fully-vaccinated (40,997), or about 23% of the overall population.