McLean County Health Department requests funds to extend contact tracing through November

Beyond paying staff, the grant money covers expenses for alternate housing — options for people in multi-person living situations to isolate or quarantine safely — along with translation services and "furniture for the contact tracing space."

To keep the contact tracing program going beyond May, MCHD estimates a need of $504,846 to extend operations for the duration of the year. That includes an anticipated $320,750.39 in reserves. While MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said the financial situation merited a reduction of staff, other board of health members said they supported keeping as many tracers employed as possible.

"The (COVID) numbers have started going up again and now is not the time to let up our effort," board member Sonja Reece said.

Board member Hannah Eisner urged MCHD to "hang tight" with current staffing levels.

"What I hear the board saying is that if we need to use fund balance... We're in support of that, whatever it takes," Board of Health President Carla Pohl said.

Clinical Services Division Director Tammy Brooks said the success of contact tracing, seen in 17,200 calls and 14,192 cases worked in 2021, tends to "ebb and flow."