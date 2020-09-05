Members reflect: What does my union means to me?

The following are reflections from rank-and-file union members on what their membership means to them.
Robert Howard is a 20-year member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 362. Currently he’s working on the wind farm outside Chenoa.
Robert’s family was recently touched by tragedy. His father was the first COVID death in McLean County, his mother and 11 family members have contracted COVID and survived. His parents taught him the importance of union membership.
“My mother worked at Eureka-Williams and I walked picket with her when I was a little kid. My dad was bakery worker at Sunbeam Bakery. The last thing my father told me before he died, we had to talk on a video screen, was how proud he was of me for being a strong union member and a good man.
“Laborers Local 362 means everything to me. I’ve got a high school education and I never thought I would have what I’m able to provide for my family with – a home, beautiful life, my kids are in college. My son is getting out of the Navy and is going to be a construction engineer, he’s in Champaign now. My other son is a Laborers 362 member too.
“When my dad died at the funeral home they gave us his wallet. Inside he carried one of my union cards.”
On Aug 16, 2019, when Gary White jumped from his wheelchair to rescue his great grandson who had fallen into Miller Park Lake, Robert was cruising by on his motorcycle and also jumped in to assist. “Thanks to the CPR and training I’ve had through the union I can’t see anyone in distress and not help them. That’s also part of my union heritage.”
Jeremy Beutow
American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Local 699, city of Bloomington
“I consider my union family. We accomplish a lot when we stand as one.”
Sarah Short
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 193
"My union is family. We have all worked together for so long that we are like a big unique, diverse, often dysfunctional family. We take care of each other the way family would, through the good times and the bad."
"Being a part of a union has improved my life in that I have made life long friendships, I make a higher wage and work in a job that I love with people I enjoy working with. There isn't high turnover, so you work with the same people for decades. We build each other up, encourage each other to be better workers, improve ourselves to make us stronger as a union."
Timothy Hopper
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 193
"My union is my family. Just like a family, we sometimes argue and get angry, but when it comes down to what matters most we band together, despite our differences, and get the job done."
"My union has helped me get through the times of dire need in my life. They have lifted me up and helped me find value in myself and value in my eclectic skill set."
Greg Thoms
United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 237
"My union has meant a good life for my family and myself. My insurance even paid for the birth of both my granddaughter because I could keep my daughter on it till 26. My pension will ensure I can retire with dignity. Finally, union membership is a legacy that I cherish, my father is a retired union member as was my grandfather."
Steve Pittman
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 209
"What my union means to me. It means that we are a brotherhood and a team. My union has taught me to give back to my community. It has given me a living wage to be able to take care of my family. It has made me into a leader. That's what my union means and has done for me."
Jason Grieder
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2442, Normal
"Being a part of Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois Local 2442 greatly benefits both myself and my family in a multitude of ways. The union means protection for wages, work conditions and other facets of the job. It allows me the safest work conditions possible in a job that is inherently dangerous and the greatest likelihood of me making it back home, safely, to my wife and kids."
Dave Hogenson
IBEW 197
“Union membership is the best way to get workers the job site conditions they deserve. Wages, benefits and workers rights are constantly being monitored and improved under contract negotiations. During an era of workers being deemed essential, it would appear to be quite the opportunity to organize sectors of our workforce in order to restore America’s middle class.”
