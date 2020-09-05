Members reflect: What does my union means to me?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following are reflections from rank-and-file union members on what their membership means to them.

Robert Howard is a 20-year member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 362. Currently he’s working on the wind farm outside Chenoa.

Robert’s family was recently touched by tragedy. His father was the first COVID death in McLean County, his mother and 11 family members have contracted COVID and survived. His parents taught him the importance of union membership.

“My mother worked at Eureka-Williams and I walked picket with her when I was a little kid. My dad was bakery worker at Sunbeam Bakery. The last thing my father told me before he died, we had to talk on a video screen, was how proud he was of me for being a strong union member and a good man.

“Laborers Local 362 means everything to me. I’ve got a high school education and I never thought I would have what I’m able to provide for my family with – a home, beautiful life, my kids are in college. My son is getting out of the Navy and is going to be a construction engineer, he’s in Champaign now. My other son is a Laborers 362 member too.

“When my dad died at the funeral home they gave us his wallet. Inside he carried one of my union cards.”