Merriam-Webster adds over 520 new words to dictionary. Here are some.

“The level of use that (COVID-19) was seeing and the heightened recognition that the term has really outweighs the amount of needing to see it in use for an extended period of time,” she says. “So in a case like this, the word was instantly everywhere. ... Even at 34 days old, we knew this word is not going anywhere. You could cure the disease the next day, and it would still be appearing in books and articles.”

Brewster says lexicographers pay attention to how language changes, and how culture and social media influence the addition of new words. For example, @, the symbol for “at,” moved online with email addresses and then was attached to social media usernames, but now has evolved to mean “to respond to, challenge, or disparage the claim or opinion of (someone)” as in the phrase “don’t @ me.”

“There is so much discourse happening online now in social media,” Brewster says. “And in some ways, I think it’s actually impossible to really draw a line and say that a word becomes established because it’s appearing in social media or a word goes from social media into broader use. It’s clear that the two are feeding each other.”