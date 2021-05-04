Watch now: 'May the Fourth' be with these Central Illinois newborns

SPRINGFIELD — As a fan of the “Star Wars” movies, Matthew Sokolowski of Lincoln can now truthfully repeat one of the classic lines to his son, Luke — “I am your father.”

Matthew’s wife Tamara gave birth to their second son by C-section on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

Luke Gray Sokolowski was born at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. “It seems like it was just meant to be,” Tamara Sokolowski said.

It was Obi-Wan Kenobi who uttered the popular line “May the force be with you” in the first “Star Wars” movie more than 40 years ago. In recent years, May the Fourth has been set aside by fans to celebrate the movie franchise.

Staff at the Memorial Health System local hospitals introduced the iconic franchise to the new babies as soon as they were born on Tuesday, May 4, by dressing each of them as a Baby Yoda, with a green knit cap and their own lightsaber.

