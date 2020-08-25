Penn: Labor Day celebrates, honors the American worker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day is a special day to celebrate and honor the American worker for their past and present contribution in building America.

The Livingston & McLean County Building Trades and the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, which is our local central labor council, voted to have the Labor Day Parade once again in 1977, and we want to thank the officers and members of the two labor organizations for their commitment and leadership who relaunched the parade, Walt Petry, David Hayes, Don Penn, Paul Penn, David Penn, Bob Perschall, Dale Epley, Paul Miller, Jerry Oliver, Alonzo Smith, Bob Williams, Jerry DeHart, Tom Whalen, Frank Schuler, Rick Terven, Ralph Walden, Charles Gordon, Ann Sheppleman, Deb Dunn and Ronn Morehead. A special thanks to two Laborers Local 362 members who co-chaired the first two parades, Roger Nelson and Glenn Anderson.

The members of Laborers Local 362 look upon Labor Day as a day to thank the officers and members for their past and present leadership. The Local was chartered in 1919, many members’ names are forgotten, but together they built a union we can all be proud of. The 1940s-1950s members were World War II veterans who fought a world war and came home to build a nation and provide a better way of life for the member and their family.