Penn: Labor Day celebrates, honors the American worker

Labor Day is a special day to celebrate and honor the American worker for their past and present contribution in building America.
The Livingston & McLean County Building Trades and the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, which is our local central labor council, voted to have the Labor Day Parade once again in 1977, and we want to thank the officers and members of the two labor organizations for their commitment and leadership who relaunched the parade, Walt Petry, David Hayes, Don Penn, Paul Penn, David Penn, Bob Perschall, Dale Epley, Paul Miller, Jerry Oliver, Alonzo Smith, Bob Williams, Jerry DeHart, Tom Whalen, Frank Schuler, Rick Terven, Ralph Walden, Charles Gordon, Ann Sheppleman, Deb Dunn and Ronn Morehead. A special thanks to two Laborers Local 362 members who co-chaired the first two parades, Roger Nelson and Glenn Anderson.
The members of Laborers Local 362 look upon Labor Day as a day to thank the officers and members for their past and present leadership. The Local was chartered in 1919, many members’ names are forgotten, but together they built a union we can all be proud of. The 1940s-1950s members were World War II veterans who fought a world war and came home to build a nation and provide a better way of life for the member and their family.
The Laborers local and the signatory contractors negotiated collective bargaining agreements that provided wages, work rules and safety standards and in 1967 the local union negotiated their first health and welfare plan and two years later negotiated a pension plan. The local would like to thank our historic employers who made this possible, Jim Meek, John Wroan, Don Kirby, Dean Eddy, Duane Cullinan, Bob Duncanson and all of our signatory contractors, plus our professionals James Wollrab and Gordon Sheppard. A special thanks to the membership of 1960’s and 70’s that looked to the future well-being of our members and families by establishing the health and welfare plus the pension plan, Paul Penn, Bert Popejoy, Bill Jordine, Don Whalen, Frank Langhoff, Willie Clem, J.B. Ray, George Bennett, Danny Martinez, Don Penn, Bernie Leake, Ronn Morehead, John Conery and to all of the membership.
A special thanks to Local 362 oldest member, 92-year-young Richard Kellerhals, a 67-year union member and the local’s past president.
Our signatory contractors in the construction industry, both private and public industry, continue our partnership through the collective bargaining agreements and the Laborers Trust Funds. These employers are second and third generation whose father and grandfather negotiated the early collective bargaining agreements and sat on our trust funds with our union for decades. The current generation includes John Meek, Jim Meek, Jason Brewer, David Stark, Dave Stark, Jim Bruner, Mike Cullinan, Gary and Joe Stewart and all of our signatory contractors.
Laborers Local 362 has always looked for for ways to improve on the quality of life, not just for our members and families but for all of the citizens of McLean County.
Local 362 in the late 70s and 80s partnered with the city of Bloomington, town of Normal and the McLean County Board, the Chamber of Commerce, local business and education to build a positive labor-management climate. This partnership continues today and we want to thank the past elected officials and business that made this possible: Mayor Richard Buchanan, Mayor Jesse Smart, Mayor Dick Godfrey, Mayor Paul Harmon, County Board Chair Nancy Froelich, Paul Segobiano, and a special thanks to Tom Whalen and Mike Matejka, two Laborers elected to the Bloomington City Council, city managers David Anderson, Bill Vale and Tim Walker, County Administrator John Zeunik, plus Chamber of Commerce and business leaders Stan Omen, Sam Van Scoyoc, Susan Kern, Patty Wannemacher, Bill Wills, Julie Dobski and our two universities and our community college.
Local 362’s leadership and membership continue to work with our current elected officials, business and education leaders for the common good of all.
Thanks to all of our Union members, employers, elected officials, business and education partners, together we celebrate this Labor Day in honor of the past, present and future. God bless our veterans and God bless America.
John Penn is Midwest region manager Laborers International Union of North America and LIUNA vice president.
