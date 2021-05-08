Flick: A movie’s grand lesson, 40 years later

On Mother's Day.
It was 1981.
Having gone back home to help celebrate my mother’s birthday, I asked if there was something special she wanted to do, and she said, “There’s a new movie out, ‘On Golden Pond’ ... Henry and Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn, Dabney Coleman. Previews on TV look pretty good.”
So what the heck, I took my mom to a movie.
Just me ’n her.
Since my dad’s passing many years prior, my mom hadn’t had many men take her to a movie.
I was 26 — hadn’t been to a film with my mother since I was too young not to.
I also remember not remembering a whole lot about “On Golden Pond.”
It was one of those unhurried, sentimental, developing-theme movies. No car chases. No game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth. No real intensity. Not even any sex. The perfect “old people’s movie,” I remember hearing at the time, and it’s no wonder my Mom liked it — she had entered her 60s.
At one point late in the movie, I do remember a tear welled in my mom’s eye as she quickly wiped it away, apparently a bit embarrassed, so I’d not see. My mom wasn’t a wet-eyed kind of gal. A young widow left with two kids, she became a headstrong, independent life warrior with a developed Naugahyde skin, a single woman in what was fully a “man’s world.”
Meantime, while happy she liked the movie, I also was glad it was over.
“On Golden Pond” is nearly two hours long.
It has only four or five actors in the entire film.
The scenes are almost all inside a lake cabin on, yes, Golden Pond.
It is indeed a “golden oldie.” Henry Fonda talks about his prostate; Katharine Hepburn battles voice tremors; Jane Fonda struggles with a turbulent past with a cranky, cantankerous dad and now a wimpish new husband. (Dabney Coleman always played the wimpy dude so well.)
I mention this today because the other night, while trying not to fall asleep in the chair and scrolling through the TV listings on the screen, I noticed a movie — “On Golden Pond,” commercial-free.
I don’t like commercials in movies.
Movies are made to be complete, uninterrupted stories, specially paced by film editors for that very reason. It can be so disconcerting and disruptive to get caught up in a movie and then have it momentarily stopped by that blonde girl from FanDuel and those bears talking about being so clean because they use Charmin.
So, with little else on, I flipped over to watch “On Golden Pond,” exactly 40 years after the first time I watched it.
If you’ve never seen “On Golden Pond,” I can now tell you more fully what it’s about.
It’s about redemption and forgiveness. It’s about going back to patch bridges once torn up when life was all in front of you. It’s about aging and its frustrations; about living life now on its backside to see it more fully; of the special bonds that can form late in life, like a boy and his grandpa; that our sins in life are many but until last breath, there’s still time to make mends and amends.
As a 26-year-old, back in 1981, I found “On Golden Pond” to be a pleasant but s-l-o-w and plodding movie.
In 2021, now in my 60s myself, it’s one of the best movies I’ve seen in a while.
It’s amazing how much more boring and unmoving I have become and yet, perhaps in my own little way, able to see a little better, even if my eyes have gotten worse.
“On Golden Pond” — if you have the chance, see it with your mom.
It’s amazing what you’ll learn, even if it might take 40 years.
Illinois Wesleyan University graduates in Shirk Center
050321-blm-loc-2iwucommencement
050321-blm-loc-3iwucommencement
050321-blm-loc-1iwucommencement
050321-blm-loc-4iwucommencement
050321-blm-loc-5iwucommencement
050312-blm-loc-9iwucommencement
050321-blm-loc-6iwucommencement
050312-blm-loc-7iwucommencement
050312-blm-loc-8iwucommencement
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com