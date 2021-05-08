Flick: A movie’s grand lesson, 40 years later

If you’ve never seen “On Golden Pond,” I can now tell you more fully what it’s about.

It’s about redemption and forgiveness. It’s about going back to patch bridges once torn up when life was all in front of you. It’s about aging and its frustrations; about living life now on its backside to see it more fully; of the special bonds that can form late in life, like a boy and his grandpa; that our sins in life are many but until last breath, there’s still time to make mends and amends.

As a 26-year-old, back in 1981, I found “On Golden Pond” to be a pleasant but s-l-o-w and plodding movie.

In 2021, now in my 60s myself, it’s one of the best movies I’ve seen in a while.

It’s amazing how much more boring and unmoving I have become and yet, perhaps in my own little way, able to see a little better, even if my eyes have gotten worse.

“On Golden Pond” — if you have the chance, see it with your mom.

It’s amazing what you’ll learn, even if it might take 40 years.

