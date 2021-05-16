Flick: A squirrelly miracle for a Bloomington-Normal icon

For Dennie Bridges, it represents perhaps the highest point of an incredibly successful career, a wristwatch rewarded to him in 1997 after his Illinois Wesleyan University basketball team won the NCAA Division III national championship.
Twenty-four years later, he continues to strap it on daily.
While taking it off to have it cleaned, or get a new stem or new band, otherwise it’s there, on his arm, working perfectly, keeping time and at the same time taking him back to an especially special time.
OK, now this...
For about three days this spring, a neighborhood squirrel had it instead.
“I’m calling him my magic squirrel,” proclaims Bridges.
Last things first:
At age 82, in great shape, a daily walker when not out golfing, Bridges does yard work, too, including each spring spreading a deep layer of mulch on the beds and ground-cover areas around the Bridges’ home along Mercer Avenue in east Bloomington.
This year, chore completed, when he came back inside, he looked down to notice his watch was gone.
He went outside to begin a search.
To no avail.
“You’d not say I was heartbroken, but I was disappointed,” says Bridges. “I’d taken care of that watch all through those years.”
Next day, he went back out to search deeper, to all parts of the yard, hunting, foraging, digging, probing, scouring.
Just in case, he went through his car as well.
To no avail.
Somewhere, time was about to stand still — or at least once his watch was no longer wound.
So next day, for one final look and scour, he went out again, to retrace and recheck where he’d already checked twice.
About to finally give up, he was about to go back inside and ...
“I was dumbfounded! I looked down and suddenly there it was — right on top of the mulch. I’d just looked there the day before,” says Bridges. “There were a couple holes dug in the mulch nearby. It’s my story and I’m sticking to it, but one of the squirrels in our neighborhood — their only real predators here are Mercer Avenue — obviously had found it and was now getting ready to bury it and save it for the winter.”
Yes, you read it here first — Central Daylight It’s Squirrel-Saving Time.
His bridge to winter won’t be Dennie Bridges’ watch.
As humorously adds Stew Salowitz, a longtime Bridges’ friend and associate and now retired IWU sports information director: “Obviously squirrels don’t know about pawn shops or eBay.”
One last ‘first’ honeymoon again, 65 years later
It was spring, 1956. The average cost of a new home in Central Illinois was $11,700. A gallon of gas was 22 cents. Spending up to $15 at the grocery store was considered downright extravagant.
And in the McLean County town of Saybrook — on April 29, 1956 — Merle and JoAnn Coile did something priceless.
They got married.
Ceremony, handshakes, hugs and congrats over, the newlywed Coiles shuffled into Merle’s shiny 1954 Ford — at a Gibson City dealership, he paid $2,169 for it, minus trade, financed by his $1-an-hour job at an area gas station — and off they rode to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, for a delightful honeymoon and beginning to life.
We mention this today because home again are Merle and JoAnn.
They have just completed their 65th wedding anniversary trip.
To Eureka Springs, Arkansas —again.
In the same 1954 Ford!
Their now 67-year-old car made it again!
A mechanic by trade before retiring, Merle has kept the car alive all these years. Twice before the Coiles have driven the ’54 Ford to Eureka Springs for a honeymoon renewal — for their 50th, then their 60th, now their 65th.
“This one might have been a little bit more special because it will be a final trip,” says a son, Jeff. “(He) had the glass-pack mufflers crackling all the way to Arkansas. Dad was on a mission.”
“Made the trip without a flaw,” proclaims Merle. “The ‘ol '54 Ford purred like a kitten for the 1,100 miles to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and back.”
Even better, now both in their mid-80s, the Coiles did, too.
Congratulations yet again, you two …
Umm, three.
