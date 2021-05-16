Flick: A squirrelly miracle for a Bloomington-Normal icon

Next day, he went back out to search deeper, to all parts of the yard, hunting, foraging, digging, probing, scouring.

Just in case, he went through his car as well.

To no avail.

Somewhere, time was about to stand still — or at least once his watch was no longer wound.

So next day, for one final look and scour, he went out again, to retrace and recheck where he’d already checked twice.

About to finally give up, he was about to go back inside and ...

“I was dumbfounded! I looked down and suddenly there it was — right on top of the mulch. I’d just looked there the day before,” says Bridges. “There were a couple holes dug in the mulch nearby. It’s my story and I’m sticking to it, but one of the squirrels in our neighborhood — their only real predators here are Mercer Avenue — obviously had found it and was now getting ready to bury it and save it for the winter.”

Yes, you read it here first — Central Daylight It’s Squirrel-Saving Time.

His bridge to winter won’t be Dennie Bridges’ watch.