Flick: As Chicagoans try to traverse downstate ...

Top potentially scary headline

As appeared the headline above a recent Associated Press story:

"Buddy Boeheim shoots his dad,

Syracuse back to the Sweet 16"

Thank goodness, it was a sports story in the sports section and the shooting was with basketballs.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Fiddletown, California

— Gun Barrel, Texas

— Floyds Knobs, Indiana

— Smartsville, California

— Beav-O-Rama, Arkansas

And one place you might not want to visit

As spotted by a recent visitor to San Diego:

“Goodbody Funeral Home”

Worst word break

On a recent CDC.gov/coronavirus advisory on how to protect yourself from contacting the virus, its intro reads, “Stay at least 6 feet (2 arms length) from people who don’t live with you. Avoid crowds and poo…”