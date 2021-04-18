Flick: As Chicagoans try to traverse downstate ...

FLICK LITE: Our April listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy ...
Most interesting customer inquiry
As fielded by a health care worker, as some from the Chicago area these days schedule and come south to Bloomington for their COVID-19 vaccines: “Is there a time-zone change between Chicago and Bloomington?”
Latest greatest obituary
From the recent notice of Dorothy June Albrecht, of Pontiac: "She was the middle born, aka the 'Oreo Child' (we all know that the middle is the best part of the Oreo cookie) of three beautiful sisters."
Newest most almighty phone app pitch
Read the subject line for a phone app to a Central Illinoisan shortly before Easter: “God Wants You To Get The Bible On Your Phone” …
No exact word from whence in the Bible the edict from God comes — unless, of course, as one recipient humorously suggests, “Moses downloaded it onto his Tablet off the Cloud.”
Most baffling street sign
Debbie Sue McGrew is a professional truck driver — when not on the road, the El Paso native lives these days in Melvin, and in her work days, naturally, has read thousands of road signs. But recently she came upon a sign that also got her to laugh and even snap a picture: a “STOP” sign (pictured) that warns just below, “NO STOPPING ANY TIME.”
Top potentially scary headline
As appeared the headline above a recent Associated Press story:
"Buddy Boeheim shoots his dad,
Syracuse back to the Sweet 16"
Thank goodness, it was a sports story in the sports section and the shooting was with basketballs.
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Fiddletown, California
— Gun Barrel, Texas
— Floyds Knobs, Indiana
— Smartsville, California
— Beav-O-Rama, Arkansas
And one place you might not want to visit
As spotted by a recent visitor to San Diego:
“Goodbody Funeral Home”
Worst word break
On a recent CDC.gov/coronavirus advisory on how to protect yourself from contacting the virus, its intro reads, “Stay at least 6 feet (2 arms length) from people who don’t live with you. Avoid crowds and poo…”
Then, once further accessed, you read the entire sentence: “Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.”
Latest oxymoron nominee
“Smart TV”
Coolest way to proclaim your dating status
If interested in a dating relationship and potentially even a spouse, there’s Tinder, Match.com, the classifieds, Facebook, etc., etc. And then there’s the guy whose vehicle with a rather innovative back-window decal (pictured) was spotted in a Pontiac area parking lot.
Today’s great quote
From Ron Hafner of Carlock: “I work for OSF, and have had so many people I know ask me if I’ve 'had my shots,’ I sometimes feel like a puppy up for adoption.”
Apparent best name to have to live a long life
In an area newspaper recently, an obituary for a 105-year-old woman, Betty White.
That other Betty White? She's only 98.
Latest greatest marital match
In Bloomington, according to marriage licenses filed, Phillip McGowan and Kimberly Cowan have gotten their license, so that the bride will become Kimberly Cowan McGowan.
Absolute best street for a specific store
In the Lincoln Park area of Chicago is one of the state’s newly opened marijuana stores.
Coincidentally, it’s on Weed Street.
Top spin-off
On HGTV, you might have seen the mother-daughter carpentry team who call themselves, “Two Chicks & A Hammer.”
That apparently has led to spin-offs of sorts, not in carpentry but cleaning.
Recently spotted by a reader in a Florida parking lot was a vehicle with its business name on the side: “Two Hags & A Hoover.”
Best Name Club
— Mollie Ward. She was re-elected as a Bloomington city council member this month … from Ward 7.
— Hunter DeLucis. At Heartland Community College in Normal, he's teaching a continuing ed class on how to hunt for wild mushrooms.
— Lance Bodily. He's a doctor based at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Latest amusing T-shirt
As spotted at Coffee Hound in uptown Normal:
“I Even Survived Living With My Family During COVID-19”
