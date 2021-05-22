Flick: If you’re not quite (n)ormal yet?

FLICK LITE. Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy:
Funniest T-shirt sighting
As spotted, appropriately, in Normal:
“NORMAL …
… we moved here because
we are not there yet”
(Inside story: After moving to B-N, Jan Corsaut had the T-shirt made in uptown Normal. “I get a lot of laughs when I wear it and even a doctor said he wants one like it!” says Jan.)
Latest odd quirk … or not
On the same day McLean County homeowners were receiving their 2021 property tax bills, Carle-BroMenn Medical Center was sending out letters explaining the signs of a stroke.
“Coincidence?” asks reader Alan McDowell with a smile.
Best Name Club
— Jerry J. Justice and Thomas Justice. Lawyers and brothers, they are at the Justice Law Firm in Streator and Ottawa.
— Stewart Cink. He’s a professional golfer who won last month’s RBC Heritage PGA Tour tournament.
— Monique Bond. She works for the Illinois State Police.
Newest reason to get goose bumps
Just how abundant is the Canada geese population in Bloomington-Normal that each spring grows exponentially larger? As reports reader Warren Booth, who snapped the picture here: “The goose population is growing so fast, the city has found it necessary to add bus stops for them. Here we see a lone goose waiting for the bus by the Connect Transit bus stop across from The Chateau.”
Wait for a bus when you can fly somewhere in a fraction and not even pay a toll? Silly goose!
Latest greatest obit
As it read of Gary Ashmore of Gibson City:
"He was a little John Walton, a little Archie Bunker. Equal parts Ward Cleaver and Red Foreman, with a smidgen of Frank Costanza and a sliver of Tony Soprano. A shot of Einstein tempered with a bit of Coach from Cheers. He was a little more 'Drill Sergeant' from 'Full Metal Jacket' than he was Howard Cunningham ... anyone showing up (for his visitation) in Cubs gear will be eternally haunted. Don't say we didn't warn you. There also will be no formal funeral. Gary hated them and wouldn't have come."
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Paint Lick, Kentucky
— Kiester, Minnesota
— Bugscuffle, Texas
— Gun Town, Mississippi
— Bucksnort, Arkansas
— Disco, Illinois
Latest example of how the times truly changed
(As mulled by George Bohman, of Robinson)
”In the past, if you went into a bank with a mask, they got excited. Today, if you go into a bank without a mask, they get excited.”
Another sad passing
A native of Effingham, joining WCIA-TV in Champaign after graduation from U of I and for 20 years in the 1960s and ‘70s becoming a “household face” across Central Illinois as a news anchor, to then be news director at Chicago’s WGN-TV for another dozen years, was Paul Davis. Like so many, his is a face for Central Illinoisans that came and went. Then it was noticed the other day that he had quietly returned to Central Illinois — Gibson City, in fact — and out of the headlines, at age 82, had passed in hospice care. Our own condolences.
Best new name
“Electrify America” is a company building charging stations across the U.S. and its website is "NormalNow.com."
As one Twin Citian, Neil Gridley, puts it: "It would be nice to think that their name choice was inspired by Rivian being in Normal, Ill."
Latest confusing store signage
We’d nominate the restaurant in Corondale, Colorado, recently confronted by Deb and Red Pitcher of Bloomington.
“OPEN!” read the neon sign, in bright red and blue, as they wheeled into the parking lot. That’s when they then saw a sign in a corner of the restaurant window that read, “SORRY WE’RE CLOSED.”
For the record, says Deb Pitcher, it was closed.
Top birthday
Meanwhile, at Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Normal, after making it through a bout with Covid-19 back in December and now being double-vaxxed as a secondary precaution, Dr. Elsa Schmidt – a resident and retired professor at Illinois State University – has had another big birthday bash.
She’s now only 105.
