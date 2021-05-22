Flick: If you’re not quite (n)ormal yet?

”In the past, if you went into a bank with a mask, they got excited. Today, if you go into a bank without a mask, they get excited.”

A native of Effingham, joining WCIA-TV in Champaign after graduation from U of I and for 20 years in the 1960s and ‘70s becoming a “household face” across Central Illinois as a news anchor, to then be news director at Chicago’s WGN-TV for another dozen years, was Paul Davis. Like so many, his is a face for Central Illinoisans that came and went. Then it was noticed the other day that he had quietly returned to Central Illinois — Gibson City, in fact — and out of the headlines, at age 82, had passed in hospice care. Our own condolences.