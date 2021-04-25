Flick: Mboka Mwilambwe and that name of his...

Growing up on the western African coast, it was Mwilambwe’s older brother who took the family’s first bold step. In the mid-1980s, interested in agriculture, he looked at a map of America and decided he’d go to college in the heart of agrarian America: Western Illinois University, in Macomb.

A few years later, on recommendation from his brother, Mboka followed to America, but to Illinois State University in nearby Normal, to major in math and then also get his master’s in education.

“My folks thought I’d settle in France,” says Mboka. “But I told them, if there was any place to go, it was America.

And so, some 30 years later, married and with four kids, in love with a country and a town in the middle of it, Mwilambwe (he’ll be 51 in July) now takes a city’s gavel, a nice story of an American immigrant finding prosperity, happiness and success.

Oh — that correct pronunciation of his name?

“Mboka: It has a subtle 'm,'" he explains — a very quick “mm,” then “-boka.” (In Swahili, it means a country, place, city, which for Mboka now seems especially appropriate.)

The last name? It’s “m-will,” then “lom,” then “buh-way.”