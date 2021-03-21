Flick: The magic that life can perform

“My grandpa,” says Laesch, “taught me my very first trick in kindergarten for show-and-tell and I was hooked. It was then I also learned to take silly things very seriously.”

By the time he was a student at Columbia College in Chicago, he landed a job at Ed Debevic’s, a storied burger joint and retro-themed diner where customers would line the street to be entertained by costumed servers who passed out food with a side-order of folly and sass, to occasionally drop their trays and dance on the counters. And, to see Matt perform magic.

“At Ed’s,” he says, “I got to transform into a rock star. I felt like a member of the Beatles. Any lack of confidence in Normal — I was so checked out in high school — it was mended there in bucketloads.”

From there? For a guy like Matt Laesch, so inspired, driven and also young and naïve enough not to fear the hurdles in front of him?

Where else? Hollywood!