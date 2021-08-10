 Skip to main content
Habitat for Humanity of McLean County names interim executive director

In less than two hours on Saturday, about 100 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of McLean County framed 41 wall panels that will make up the structure of a new four-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — A former Illinois State University sociology professor will lead Habitat for Humanity of McLean County through the end of 2021. 

Tom Gerschick was named interim executive director effective Aug. 2, the organization announced on Monday. Gerschick will hold the position for six months, when a permanent executive director will be named.

"I am both humbled and honored to accept the interim executive director position," Gerschick said in a statement. "I am grateful to the board for entrusting this position to me."

Tom Gerschick

Gerschick 

Gerschick has logged more than 2 decades volunteering with Habitat. He served 10 years as the faculty advisor for Habitat's campus chapter at ISU, where he taught sociology for 28 years. 

"As faculty advisor, Gerschick was instrumental in the collegiate build success, guiding them through their significant fundraising expectation every year, as well as working alongside them during the builds," Habitat said in a statement. 

The ISU chapter and the Illinois Wesleyan University Habitat campus chapters have built 26 homes in 27 years across McLean County. In 2010, the chapters were named the Habitat Campus Chapter of the Year out of more than 200 chapters nationally.

081818-blm-loc-4collegehabitat

ISU and IWU students collaborate on a Habitat for Humanity of McLean County house build in 2002.

Gerschick holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from Michigan State University and a Master of Arts and PhD in sociology from the University of Michigan. 

At ISU, Gerschick was honored with the ISU Distinguished Social Science Teacher award, ISU's Teaching Initiative award and the Outstanding College Teaching award for Social Sciences.

