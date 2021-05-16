Legacy of Coach Jerry Sloan lives on in Illinois hometown

MCLEANSBORO — When you pull into this town, one of the first things you can see is Hamilton County Junior/Senior High School.

It sits on Jerry Sloan Drive. And if you follow the drive around to the back of the school, you find the gymnasium named for the late Utah Jazz coach, KSTU-TV in Salt Lake City reported.

"I probably first met Coach Sloan in the fourth grade at his basketball camp here in town," said Doug Miller, the boy's basketball coach for Sloan's old team, the Hamilton County High School Foxes.

"He's known as the Fabulous Fox," Miller said. "He's the Fabulous Fox for sure."

McLeansboro isn't just where Jerry and his late wife, Bobbye Sloan, were from. The couple and their three children lived here in the years when Jerry was between coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, and the family came back here every off season.

"Hamilton County's always been a special place for me," Jerry Sloan said on a local sports show as the gymnasium was being dedicated for him in 2012, "and I just felt like it was the right place to be here most of the time."

Dick Deitz has been mayor of McLeansboro since 1993. Before that, he went to high school with Jerry and Bobbye Sloan.