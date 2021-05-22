Watch now: After COVID, Central Illinois restarts weddings

About three days before the wedding, the rules changed. The couple was able to invite their bridal party and some family to the ceremony that was kept under a 50-person capacity in Pontiac, and “the most important thing is that we got married,” Amy said.

But now they’re ready for the party.

Matt Starker said the feeling of uncertainty lingered until last month, but “now that we know that it’s happening and we’re a month out, we are pretty much more than excited,” and his wife agreed: “We’re super ready.”

Their excitement resonates with a lot of couples finally having their celebrations this year.

One couple who celebrated at The Barn III in Goodfield last weekend displayed the words “We’ve waited 756 days for this day: Party Accordingly” behind the head table during their reception.

“They were actually married this week last year in their backyard because we were in full lockdown at that point and they did not feel safe doing it. So they have actually already been married, but they have waited for the party,” said Abby Reel, owner of The Barn.

