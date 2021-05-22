Watch now: After COVID, Central Illinois restarts weddings

BLOOMINGTON — Amy and Matt Starker tried to hold out hope that their wedding day would be the one they planned for, but 2020 wasn’t generous.
“When it started, hearing in the news ‘Give it two weeks’ or ‘Give a month, we’re almost there. We’re going to flatten the curve,’ — through March and April we kind of held out hope thinking ‘OK, everything’s going to clear up, everything’s going to be fine by June,’” said Matt Starker, of Dwight. “It pretty much put us through an emotional whirlwind — just up and down, not knowing, the uncertainty of all of the pandemic. It just kind of really sucked.”
Like many couples who planned a union last year, the Starkers had to switch gears, joining the ranks of the engaged who saw ceremonies fizzle because of the widening pandemic. Reservations were canceled. Caterers were shuffled. Honeymoons mothballed.
But months later, and with infection rates improving, there is now a different problem: a logjam of marriages put on hold, ready for weddings.
“It’s going to be crazy,” said Sarah Petersen, a photographer based in Bloomington. After losing about 20 weddings last year, Petersen said her 2021 schedule was already full by the end of December.
The state entered a “bridge phase” of its pandemic recovery May 14, beginning with a 28-day period wherein health officials will monitor COVID-19 resurgence metrics and ease some restrictions that could end with a full reopen of Illinois by June 11.
“Honestly, I’m really looking forward to it,” Petersen said. “I went from having weddings all the time to like none, and it was really hard because I highly enjoy weddings. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I love love.”
Taylor Weikle, a hairstylist and makeup artist based in Dwight, agreed: “This year is extremely hectic; I would probably say I already have 25 weddings booked.”
The rules changed
Weikle did Amy Starker’s makeup and Petersen shot photos when the couple went forward with a small ceremony last June. Now they’re booked for many of the couples who, like the Starkers, are having receptions this year under lessened COVID restrictions.
“We were originally told that we could have 10 people in the church and we decided we were just going to go ahead and go through with that,” Amy Starker said. “We were going to have our parents there and our grandparents and we were totally fine with that because we didn’t know what the next year would bring.”
About three days before the wedding, the rules changed. The couple was able to invite their bridal party and some family to the ceremony that was kept under a 50-person capacity in Pontiac, and “the most important thing is that we got married,” Amy said.
But now they’re ready for the party.
Matt Starker said the feeling of uncertainty lingered until last month, but “now that we know that it’s happening and we’re a month out, we are pretty much more than excited,” and his wife agreed: “We’re super ready.”
Their excitement resonates with a lot of couples finally having their celebrations this year.
One couple who celebrated at The Barn III in Goodfield last weekend displayed the words “We’ve waited 756 days for this day: Party Accordingly” behind the head table during their reception.
“They were actually married this week last year in their backyard because we were in full lockdown at that point and they did not feel safe doing it. So they have actually already been married, but they have waited for the party,” said Abby Reel, owner of The Barn.
Weikle said she saw many couples “kind of forced to just kind of downsize their wedding and just go through with it or lose out on a giant deposit,” so she and many other vendors tried to be as accommodating and understanding as possible.
“I just felt like it was really unfair. It was not the brides’ fault — nobody planned for COVID,” she said. “I know that it’s been difficult for brides, but I think in the end it was so much more worth it for them to postpone and keep everybody safe and healthy because that’s obviously the most important thing.”
Though, “as a business owner, I understand the loss of income was significant,” she added.
Like other vendors, event venues had their schedules mostly wiped last year as the pandemic progressed, and Reel said between comped tickets for their dinner theater shows and weddings rescheduled for this year, “we’re riding on fumes.”
“It was a lot of lost revenue in that we rescheduled a bunch of people, so we didn’t make new money this year on bookings because we took dates that would have been a new couple,” Reel said, adding that she was “really blessed” because the couples still wanted to move forward this year.
The great pause
The Barn III, which opened to the public in February 2019, was “just getting our feet under us when this all hit, so it’s given us a chance to really reconfigure pretty quickly things that maybe would have taken a lot longer to change had we not had that ‘great pause’ in operation,” Reel said.
She said the biggest 2020 lesson for the cross-purpose venue was “how to be flexible, adaptable and above all else creative.”
Scheduling was one of the most difficult aspects of the year, but even as they’ve had to adjust, Reel said The Barn staff members call themselves the “wedding fairies” because they try to be a one-stop shop and provide as much in-house service as possible.
“We’re like your favorite aunt who you know will just come in and make it all happen for you and trust them to make sure everybody’s happy,” Reel said.
Diane Hahn, owner of Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, said many of their couples rescheduled for this year, too, so with a “solidly booked” calendar, they’re having to readjust to being busy.
“A normal year out here is pretty fast-paced and pretty tightly scheduled, and I’m used to that pace, and then last year everything was so upended that you kind of got a little bit rusty feeling,” she said. “It’s just funny because it’s going really well, but I feel like I’ve just got to kind of get back in the saddle and get back to normal. … It is all under control, (but) just I feel out of practice.”
Access to large outdoor spaces is a perk of venues like the vineyard and the Barn, where small ceremonies could still be held last year.
“It was an outdoor small ceremony, and the ones we did last year were more like that — where it was truly close family and friends,” Hahn said, adding that the couples who canceled had important relatives who couldn’t travel to attend, so they chose to reschedule.
Amy Starker said they took a gamble rebooking all of their vendors for the reception, which will be held at a Bloomington hotel, but they made it work it while many newly engaged couples waited to begin planning.
“If you got engaged this year and you want a fall wedding, good luck. Good luck finding any place that is going to have availability for you,” Reel said with a laugh. “If you want fall — backyard.”
Several area vendors said they’re already booking for 2022 and 2023. Weikle said one October 2022 date was so competitive, she has six brides on a waiting list.
“I think that it’s just giving people a little bit more drive to be on top and be a little proactive in ensuring they are going to have their date set,” she said of the logjam of wedding planning.