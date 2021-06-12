Watch Now: Bloomington-Normal celebrates Pride Month with parade through Miller Park

“We decided to show off our personality, who we are, who we want to be,” said Amelia McClure, 12, of Bloomington, who was at the free decorating station before the parade. “It’s a month that helps me show who I am without having restraint, and being around other people like me.”
"A couple of us came up with this because we were like, 'We're not going to dismiss this month,'" said Gaynett Hoskins, one of the organizers of the parade. "It's extremely important. We need to be able to celebrate, but we need to do it safely."
With the event quickly outgrowing its venue in just the second year, Hoskins and Jessica Stewart, who helped organized the event, plan to form a committee to prepare for next year's parade.
Stewart, who serves as chair of the LGBTQ+ committee for the Central Region for Children's Home and Aid, said they plan to look for a new venue for the parade and to gain feedback from people who attended past events.
"Pride Month means, to me, eradicating stigma," said Angie Chasenky of Bloomington, another organizer of the event. "All humans need human connection, and everyone should have the right to love freely."
McClure was with her friend, Anna Wenger, 12, of Bloomington, who said the monthlong celebration "means I get to express myself in a way that I usually don't get to."
The two were decorating paper flags to place on their vehicle for the parade, which featured around 20 vehicles decked out in Pride flags, ribbons, streamers, glitter and signs.
Alannah Beyer, 16, Mary Morrow, 17, and Maggy Naber, 21, all of Normal, were decorating signs and putting together Pride flags before the parade. Though it was their first year attending, they said the event was meaningful for them to proudly express their identity.
"I feel like it's a celebration for everybody," said Beyer.
Naber added that Pride Month, to her, is about "definitely not having that fear of being oppressed or degraded. I love this month, it just makes me feel more comfortable with myself."
People attending the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday pose for a photo. The parade offered free crafting stations and featured around 20 vehicles decorated in Pride flags, streamers and posters.
