Watch now: Easterseals walk celebrates progress by child 'heroes' in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — After her 4-year-old son Reece starting showing signs of regression in 2017, Dezi Knipe wasn't sure what would come next.

The family's general practitioner recommended Reece receive an evaluation at Easterseals Central Illinois, a nonprofit organization that works with children living with developmental disabilities.

The evaluation concluded with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis for Reece, and leaving Knipe again unsure about their future.

"When you first get thrown into it, you have no idea what to do next, what services you need, what you can do to help the most," said Knipe, of Normal.

Easterseals again offered to help.

"The diagnosis was huge, first of all, then they were able to tell us what we needed to do, give us a game plan," Knipe said. "We're super grateful to have them around."

Reece, now 8, has worked with physicians and therapists at Easterseals over the last four years on feeding therapy to try new textures, speech therapy, occupational therapy and some counseling.