Watch now: Family members remember what would be Rica Rountree's 11th birthday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All Play Day attendees will be required to wear masks, and the park, located next to Illinois Wesleyan University at 302 E. Chestnut St., will be equipped with sanitation stations and sectioned off to promote social distancing.

Since losing Rica and since Baker’s trial in November 2019, Harper has been working to build the J4Rica Jae foundation so she can help other families.

“The foundation is wanting to strengthen households, wanting to advocate for parents so they don’t have to go through what I went through, wanting to truly protect kids that need protecting and leave the kids that don’t alone,” Harper said. “Sometimes it may only take a little support to strengthen a household and keep a family together.”

Harper said she is grateful for the community’s support in the last couple of years, so Saturday's event is an opportunity to celebrate Rica and thank the community at the same time.

“They’ve been holding me up; I couldn't be sitting in this position that I’m in right now had it not been for the support that this community has given me,” Harper said. “I will never say that I’ve done any of this by myself because I haven’t. I lean on so many people and they’re depending on me to just keep my voice going, and so I’m going to do my part.”