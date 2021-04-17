Watch now: Family members remember what would be Rica Rountree's 11th birthday

BLOOMINGTON — Every part of Rica Jae Rountree’s birth was planned. Now, 11 years later, her mom has a big plan to honor her life.
“Of course it’s a celebration,” said Rica’s mom, Anntionetta Harper, smiling from Franklin Park.
On Saturday — the day after the girl would have turned 11 — Franklin Park will host the first J4Rica Jae Play Day, named for Harper’s foundation “Justice 4 Rica Jae.”
Rica died when she was 8 years old on Jan 26, 2019, of peritonitis from intestinal perforation after blunt force trauma, doctors said. Her father, Richard Rountree, pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of his daughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison, while his then-girlfriend, Cynthia Baker, was convicted of Rica’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.
“Everybody knows how horrible she died, but Rica had a fun-filled life,” Harper said. “I just want to make sure that’s remembered.”
The free Play Day, planned for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, is for kids ages 5 to 13, but Harper said all are welcome to join the fun.
The celebration will include mobile video games, taser tag, face painting, balloon art, giveaways, appearances from the Zoo Lady, and other special characters and performances from the Jump 4 Joy Squad, V8 Vast Change, the Next Gen Initiative and Ms. Rita.
“It’s just going to be a good time to celebrate family, friendship, community and then remember how precious our kids are and know that Rica lived,” Harper said.
She’s hoping this will become an annual event and opportunity to give back to the community that has supported her.
“I just wanted to do something fun this year and bring families together, bring the community together, bring people outside and just have an opportunity to look around and see how important it is to protect the little people, protect our kids,” Harper said. “We’ve got to remember how precious their sounds are, how innocent they are and how clueless they are to the dangers of the world. It’s our job to protect them as parents, and I’m just hoping that this event gives everybody an opportunity to just look around and remember the playfulness.”
All Play Day attendees will be required to wear masks, and the park, located next to Illinois Wesleyan University at 302 E. Chestnut St., will be equipped with sanitation stations and sectioned off to promote social distancing.
Since losing Rica and since Baker’s trial in November 2019, Harper has been working to build the J4Rica Jae foundation so she can help other families.
“The foundation is wanting to strengthen households, wanting to advocate for parents so they don’t have to go through what I went through, wanting to truly protect kids that need protecting and leave the kids that don’t alone,” Harper said. “Sometimes it may only take a little support to strengthen a household and keep a family together.”
Harper said she is grateful for the community’s support in the last couple of years, so Saturday's event is an opportunity to celebrate Rica and thank the community at the same time.
“They’ve been holding me up; I couldn't be sitting in this position that I’m in right now had it not been for the support that this community has given me,” Harper said. “I will never say that I’ve done any of this by myself because I haven’t. I lean on so many people and they’re depending on me to just keep my voice going, and so I’m going to do my part.”
Harper’s husband, Deante Harper, who helped organize the event, said the strength Rica’s mom has shown as she keeps pushing forward is “very inspirational.”
“I know this means a lot to our family; her life meant a lot to our family. … We want all the kids in the neighborhood to be able to come out and have a nice time like Rica would have had a nice time,” he said. “We just hope that the community will see what’s going on here and just want to take part, because we know that in order to save our future, we have to protect these kids.”
As part of her work since Rica’s death, Harper has filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the state, Rountree, Baker and six DCFS caseworkers and supervisors. Nationally-recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counselors Steven Levin and Andrew Thut are representing her in this civil case.
Harper said there has not been much movement, “but I’m stomping. I’m not going nowhere anytime soon.”
“You see, my lawyer — he’s been busy, unfortunately,” she said. “Not to say that my case isn’t being worked on, but there is a priority with the assassinations of Black men and our civil rights being horribly violated. I definitely think that that is far more important.”
