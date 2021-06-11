Watch now: LGBTQ community marks 5 years since nightclub shooting

“That day, we were all just — I think across the country and world — we were all upset, just devastated by the event," said Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, the only alternative bar in the Twin Cities.
"We were on the porch and we were just sobbing," said Laurie Bell, a local LGBTQ advocate who first heard about the shooting while on a walk and mourned the victims with her wife. "We were all in shock."
Initial feelings quickly morphed into action, with the Prairie Pride Coalition holding a picnic the next morning. But Bell and others wanted to do more.
Lancaster called that first memorial a "very meaningful event."
Now, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting, the community is coming together for the fifth time to remember the victims, many of whom were Latinx.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday outside The Bistro, 316 N. Main St. It's sponsored by the bar, PPC and McLean County Moms Demand Action and will be livestreamed on PPC's Facebook page.
Organizers aim to spotlight the intersection of gun violence with the LGBTQ and Latinx communities, said Donna Walley, a member of Moms Demand Action.
"Our commitment to action does not end with working to uproot the hatred displayed five years ago," Walley said in a statement. "We must also confront our country’s gun violence epidemic by demanding more than thoughts and prayers from our lawmakers."
The memorial will feature 49 youth volunteers holding signs with the names of the 49 victims, and will recognize the efforts of emergency responders who helped at the scene of the shooting.
“We had broken through something," Bell said of the first memorial. "For so long we were in this weird in-between land where we exist, we’re out, but it’s still all very ... reserved.”
12 bright ideas that started in Bloomington-Normal
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert
In this June 13, 2016, photo, people mourning the attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub the night before listen to speakers at a rally in Withers Park in Bloomington. About 300 people marched from The Bistro to the park for a vigil in support of 49 people killed and 53 injured at the venue popular with the LGBT community.
In this 2017 file photo, Cinnamon Porter, a prevention educator with the YWCA Stepping Stones program, talks with Martin Ross, who created the Bloomington-Normal Area LGBTQIA+ Business and Resource Directory, during a memorial at the Bistro in downtown Bloomington. The event marked the one-year anniversary of the 2016 shootings at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.