Watch now: LGBTQ community marks 5 years since nightclub shooting

BLOOMINGTON — In the early hours of June 12, 2016, a gunman walked into a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and opened fire, ending the lives of 49 people and injuring 53 more.

If you go What: Pulse Nightclub Memorial When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12 Where: Outside of The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., downtown Bloomington Sponsors: The Bistro, Prairie Pride Coalition and McLean County Moms Demand Action Local LGBTQ advocates and community members will hold an outdoor memorial remembering the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The memorial will feature youth volunteers holding signs with the names of the 49 victims.

“That day, we were all just — I think across the country and world — we were all upset, just devastated by the event," said Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, the only alternative bar in the Twin Cities.

"We were on the porch and we were just sobbing," said Laurie Bell, a local LGBTQ advocate who first heard about the shooting while on a walk and mourned the victims with her wife. "We were all in shock."

Initial feelings quickly morphed into action, with the Prairie Pride Coalition holding a picnic the next morning. But Bell and others wanted to do more.

Between 400 and 600 people showed up, and Bell said it was a "watershed moment" for the Bloomington-Normal LGBTQ community.

Lancaster called that first memorial a "very meaningful event."

Now, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting, the community is coming together for the fifth time to remember the victims, many of whom were Latinx.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday outside The Bistro, 316 N. Main St. It's sponsored by the bar, PPC and McLean County Moms Demand Action and will be livestreamed on PPC's Facebook page.

Organizers aim to spotlight the intersection of gun violence with the LGBTQ and Latinx communities, said Donna Walley, a member of Moms Demand Action.

"Our commitment to action does not end with working to uproot the hatred displayed five years ago," Walley said in a statement. "We must also confront our country’s gun violence epidemic by demanding more than thoughts and prayers from our lawmakers."

The memorial will feature 49 youth volunteers holding signs with the names of the 49 victims, and will recognize the efforts of emergency responders who helped at the scene of the shooting.

“We had broken through something," Bell said of the first memorial. "For so long we were in this weird in-between land where we exist, we’re out, but it’s still all very ... reserved.”

