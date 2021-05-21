Watch now: Meet Normal's first female waste carrier

She said, “I couldn’t have done it without my coworkers. I have just the best team of people that I work with. So many of them were a big part of supporting me and training me and setting up success.”

Anyone can become a waste carrier, but Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich said Paul is special. She started the process on her own initiative and time with the help of several coworkers.

Though he said the job is not as labor intensive as it may have once been — waste carriers still have to pick up landscape waste and more — Aldrich said the move will open more doors for Paul to move up in the department.

“I’m very proud of the way our employees cooperated with her in trying to get her license and becoming a waste driver,” he said. "I just think it was a good move fore her and we’re happy to have her in the waste division.”

Paul will begin her new route as soon as the department hires someone to fill her current role as an office assistant. Once the new hire takes over, she can begin her new career, primarily covering the Savannah Green and Maple Wood areas.

She expects it will take some time to build her speed and efficiency, but overall she is excited to begin her new role.