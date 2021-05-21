Watch now: Meet Normal's first female waste carrier

NORMAL — Shattering the glass ceiling wasn't necessarily what Lisa Paul set out to do, but this summer she is making history as Normal's first female waste carrier.
“It’s not something that is particular or new or strange to me," Paul, 44, said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. "I was raised to work hard, train hard. If you want it, it’s worth it. Just work hard and get in that goal, so I’m just a regular person."
After four years working as an office assistant in the Normal Public Works Department, Paul decided it was time to take on a new challenge. Wanting to continue serving the resident in her community, she decided on her own time to begin studying for her commercial driver's license.
Nearly a year after starting the process, Paul passed the test with flying colors on the first go around, a feat her coworkers said is not always the case for many. With her new license in hand, she will begin serving as a waste carrier in June.
"She's got a lot of drive," said Andy Casali, a Normal waste carrier and coworker. "She used to go with me a couple times a week. A lot of hands-on experience made her a lot better. You can’t just jump in one day and do it, it takes a little bit of hand eye coordination and you’ve got to pay attention; you’ve got a lot going on.”
Nationally, women make up about 9.7% of refuse or material collectors, according to 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. There are about 120,000 across the U.S.
Growing up in Denham, a village in the United Kingdom just 20 miles Windsor Castle, Paul has been the first woman in her family generation. She earned her associates degree from Uxbridge College, London, in mechanical/electrical engineering, another field primarily dominated by men.
Paul moved to Bloomington-Normal in 1999, where she started working for a local computer company, where she stayed until 2017 when she took on her job with the Public Works Department.
Now, she's looking for a new challenge and moving up in the department.
"I wanted to get into this new position and I was excited to have this new challenge and to serve citizens in a different role,” she said, later adding that she received tremendous support from her coworkers to achieve her goal.
She said, “I couldn’t have done it without my coworkers. I have just the best team of people that I work with. So many of them were a big part of supporting me and training me and setting up success.”
Anyone can become a waste carrier, but Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich said Paul is special. She started the process on her own initiative and time with the help of several coworkers.
Though he said the job is not as labor intensive as it may have once been — waste carriers still have to pick up landscape waste and more — Aldrich said the move will open more doors for Paul to move up in the department.
“I’m very proud of the way our employees cooperated with her in trying to get her license and becoming a waste driver,” he said. "I just think it was a good move fore her and we’re happy to have her in the waste division.”
Paul will begin her new route as soon as the department hires someone to fill her current role as an office assistant. Once the new hire takes over, she can begin her new career, primarily covering the Savannah Green and Maple Wood areas.
She expects it will take some time to build her speed and efficiency, but overall she is excited to begin her new role.
"Driving these trucks is incredibly complex, far more complex than anyone realizes," she said, explaining how carriers must stay vigilant and pay attention to their surroundings. "You have to gauge the height of your vehicle in relation to those things that are hanging over. If a utility pole is at a slight angle, it might be fine for the sedan that's in front of you, but that angle of the utility pole might just be so it would hit your truck."
Outside of her job with the public works department, Paul is a certified dog trainer, spending her evenings and weekends training with Kudos for Canines in Normal.
She is currently raising an 11-week-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever puppy named Scramble, who she hopes to enter in future dog show competitions.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.