Peoria Zoo to reopen Friday as part of Phase 3 reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PEORIA -- After more than two months of sheltering in place, the animals of the Peoria Zoo will again have visitors.

The Peoria Park District announced on Wednesday it will be reopen to members on Friday and to the general public on Saturday as allowed by Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

Emily Cahill, executive director of the Peoria Park District, also announced the reopening during the daily news conference at the Peoria City County Health Department.

"Friday we are going to have a soft opening for members," she said. "All tickets will be required to be purchased online in advance. People can either register for a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. slot, or a 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. slot."

The reopening is possible as the move into phase 3 allows outdoor recreation are allowed to open with specific safety practices in place.

The park district said reopening will require several modifications. For a full list, go to the zoo's webpage. But in a nutshell, some of the changes are:

* All visitors over the age of 2 must wear a face covering at all times (exemptions will be made for medical/psychological reasons).

* Visitors must follow the marked, one-way path around the zoo.