Chicago pet stores banned from passing off purebred dogs as rescues

“All of those laws … have never once impacted a puppy mill,” Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, said at a hearing this month. “What we (need to) do is have an aggressive pet sourcing policy that will work for everyone who brings an animal into this city, whether it is to be adopted out (from a rescue) or sold in a store. That is what we have oversight over.”

Lopez has tried to eliminate the rescue pet requirement for local shops. Under his proposal, stores would be allowed to sell puppies from federally licensed breeders without critical violations on their records the past two years.

The city was among the first in the country to pass a law — pushed by the Chicago-based The Puppy Mill Project — that permitted pet shops to sell dogs only if they were obtained from government pounds, humane societies or rescue shelters.

The law went into effect in 2015 with the goal of preventing businesses from sourcing dogs from so-called puppy mills, large-scale breeding facilities often criticized for poor conditions and mistreatment of the mother dogs.

The practice raised questions about whether customers could be misled into believing their pricey pet was an unwanted rescue puppy in need of a good home. Another goal of the city law was to reduce the number of euthanized shelter dogs.