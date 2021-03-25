Converted East St. Louis school provides a haven for at-risk pets and their owners

But it's proven to be an ideal location for Gateway, which bought the property in 2019 for $201,000, according to staff.

"It's right off (Interstate 64)," said Intake Manager Sara Cordevant, 35. "MetroLink is right on the other side of the highway, and there's a walking bridge that comes right up to our building, so it's very accessible."

Gateway staff and volunteers moved into the building in January of last year with plans to open to the public in March, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed that until August.

The organization still took in 820 dogs and cats and adopted out 782; served 86 families in the food pantry, which is temporarily drive-thru; spayed, neutered or treated 1,010 animals at the veterinary clinic; and provided 2,511 hours of dog training, according to a 2020 impact statement.

Kimberly and Jessie Smith, of Cahokia Heights, are among Gateway's biggest fans.

Earlier this year, they had their two cats, Carli and Sadie, microchipped and spayed and received free collars and tags. Four days later, Carli went missing after slipping out of the house through a cracked door. Someone found her and called the Smiths.