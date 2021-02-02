Illinois puppy that survived house fire to be featured on Puppy Bowl broadcast

In foster care, Foofur was mentored by a dog named Penny, McDonald said. Her Puppy Bowl segment was filmed in October, and Foofur was cleared for adoption shortly thereafter. She was quickly scooped by an Oak Park family that renamed her Rosie. “They said she’s doing great,” McDonald said. “She’s kind of won the puppy lottery. She’s got a yard to play in, loves to chase her ball and just go for long walks with the family. We were told that she has even won a Halloween costume contest and loves socializing with all her neighbor friends.”

McDonald said the Puppy Bowl segment is an opportunity to showcase PAWS’ foster program. The organization places 3,000 dogs and cats in foster homes each year, McDonald said. When a foster family brings an animal home, it opens space for PAWS to take another one in. The increase in adoption demand during the coronavirus pandemic has been “truly remarkable,” McDonald said, with PAWS Chicago fielding more than 50,000 adoption inquiries since March 2020.

PAWS has participated in the Puppy Bowl in the past, but this is the first time the Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions rescue in northwest suburban Woodstock has been part of the action. Scoobert, a boxer mix once cared for by the Young at Heart team, will shine online in the Puppy Bowl’s digital campaign.