Illinois puppy that survived house fire to be featured on Puppy Bowl broadcast

A shepherd mix puppy that survived a house fire, recovered from a contagious disease, blossomed in foster care and found a new home with an Oak Park family is slated to be featured on Sunday’s broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVII.
Team Ruff and Team Fluff — composed of puppies from northeastern U.S. shelters and rescues — face off for the Chewy Lombarky Trophy on the three-hour Puppy Bowl special, which is scheduled to air at 1 p.m on Animal Planet and stream via the Discovery Plus platform. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are hosting the event. Foofur, the Oak Park puppy, is set to appear in one of the “Pup Close and Personal” segments.
Foofur is only six or seven months old, and she already has a made-for-TV story. She sustained a small burn mark on her abdomen in the fire. She and her littermates were sent to a rural shelter in Tennessee and then to PAWS Chicago.
“Thankfully they got to our medical center when they did because they were diagnosed with parvovirus, which is a deadly and contagious illness that attacks the GI system,” said Sarah McDonald, PAWS Chicago associate director of media and community relations. “Once they were at our medical center, we gave them round-the-clock care, including IV and oxygen and supplemental feeding. After a month, when (Foofur) was big and strong enough to go in the foster, she went into a wonderful foster home.”
In foster care, Foofur was mentored by a dog named Penny, McDonald said. Her Puppy Bowl segment was filmed in October, and Foofur was cleared for adoption shortly thereafter. She was quickly scooped by an Oak Park family that renamed her Rosie. “They said she’s doing great,” McDonald said. “She’s kind of won the puppy lottery. She’s got a yard to play in, loves to chase her ball and just go for long walks with the family. We were told that she has even won a Halloween costume contest and loves socializing with all her neighbor friends.”
McDonald said the Puppy Bowl segment is an opportunity to showcase PAWS’ foster program. The organization places 3,000 dogs and cats in foster homes each year, McDonald said. When a foster family brings an animal home, it opens space for PAWS to take another one in. The increase in adoption demand during the coronavirus pandemic has been “truly remarkable,” McDonald said, with PAWS Chicago fielding more than 50,000 adoption inquiries since March 2020.
PAWS has participated in the Puppy Bowl in the past, but this is the first time the Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions rescue in northwest suburban Woodstock has been part of the action. Scoobert, a boxer mix once cared for by the Young at Heart team, will shine online in the Puppy Bowl’s digital campaign.
Scoobert is seven to eight years old and an “instant volunteer favorite,” Young at Heart executive director and founder Dawn Kemper said. The “sweet ball of love and energy and happiness” was with the organization for eight or nine months before he was adopted by a southern Wisconsin woman who loves senior dogs, Kemper said.
Kemper said Scoobert’s new owner didn’t mind that he has needed some help with house training. She hopes the Puppy Bowl broadcast will highlight the benefits of adopting older dogs. “I would think Scoobert’s message is, don’t overlook the adult dogs or the senior dogs that might have a flaw or two because they can still be the perfect companion.”