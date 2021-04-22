Hi! I'm Ruby. I'm a 79-pound, 2-year old Rottweiler looking for my forever family! I would love to be a... View on PetFinder
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Getting a dog should be a well-planned decision. For the best chance for success, put forth the effort to find the best match for you and your family.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
A small army of animal lovers who call themselves the Gateway Pet Guardians are trying to transform the way society — and their industry — protects dogs and cats. Command central is the former Miles D. Davis Elementary School in East St. Louis.
