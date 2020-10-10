Watch now: Central Illinois pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Big fluffy paws and sloppy kisses are enough to warm anyone’s heart, but Max, a 6-month-old puppy, is making life even more exciting for Katie Leary.
Since moving to Bloomington last year, Leary has opened her door to dozens of dogs needing temporary shelter in search for forever homes.
“It might break my heart to let them go, but I want to love them and save them while I can,” said Leary, who has fostered 26 dogs through Wish Bone Canine Rescue in Bloomington this year, 15 of which she has taken in since mid-March. “I just really like to give them a warm place to stay, and with me being home more it’s definitely picked up my fostering this year.”
Animal shelter and rescue center officials throughout Central Illinois are saying pet adoptions have increased since March while families are spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid 6-foot social distancing, working from home and continuing uncertainty, dogs and cats are filling a void created by the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19.
It's a shift being seen across the country — so much that the American Humane Society said some shelters are reporting a national dog shortage.
“We have seen a steady uptick in our adoptions of both dogs and cats. We also have adopted out several small animals as well,” said Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois (HSCI). “When the pandemic first began, we encountered people who were interested in getting a companion animal because families were home together.”
Roughly 500 pets have been adopted from HSCI since February, Kahman said.
The nonprofit organization at 423 N. Kays Drive serves the entire region and surrounding states. Kahman said adoptions that would require people to cross state lines have temporarily stopped but could start again at some point in the future.
Their services in Illinois were paused for about a month when Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in late March. Businesses deemed as non-essential could not operate unless they could offer pickup or delivery services. Pet hospitals and clinics were offering drive-through appointments.
What comes next
The surge in adoptions and the changing climate because of COVID has also trickled into the $96 billion U.S. pet products industry. The big box pet chain Petco recently announced it was rebranding itself from "Petco Animal Supplies" to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co."
At the same time, some animal rescue groups and adoption agencies have been hit with a drop in donations and other financial issues brought on by the pandemic. There also is concern shelters will see an increase in people who can't afford to care for pets, a byproduct of economic declines and unemployment caused by COVID.
As the state moves through the phases of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, many animal nonprofits and rescues statewide are asking those interested in adopting a pet to fill out applications online and to book an appointment. Similar to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, several pet adoptions are taking place through a curbside pickup service.
Jean Ann Hert, owner of Ruby's Rescue and Retreat at 4035 County Road 600 North in McLean, said staff is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. She said a few dogs have been surrendered to the shelter because their owners could no longer care for them.
Kahman advises anyone who is thinking about adopting a new pet to think the decision through.
“We have also seen recently, young dogs and puppies that people had gotten early on in the pandemic and now that they are back to work they have discovered that they don't have the time to care for them properly,” Kahman said.
'Gives me a purpose'
Linda Krueger, founder and former president of Wish Bone Canine Rescue, said staff have some concern over dogs being returned, however they are confident in their application process. Residents who apply to foster or adopt have to fill out an extensive application.
“Our adoption numbers are up this year from last year,” said Krueger, adding that people have more time now to devote to fostering or adopting animals. “We’re so happy to be rehoming so many more than we did last year.”
Kruger said they are on target to adopt out 600 dogs this year as fostering and adoption applications have quadrupled.
The nonprofit animal shelter, 2020 Bunn St., rescues dogs in McLean County and surrounding areas who have been abused, neglected or abandoned, and those in high-kill shelters.
Leary, who has fostered 35 dogs and is a longtime volunteer with Wish Bone Canine Rescue, has had more time to devote to fostering puppies since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a great time to look at that option right now because they’re home more, and they have the time and energy to spread that love to a dog who needs it,” said Leary, who has fostered dozens of dogs since 2019 through Wish Bone.
Leary took in her most recent foster dog Max, Monday night. A 43-pound mixed-breed, Max is energetic, goofy and full of love, said Leary.
“It gives me a purpose,” Leary said about her decision to continue fostering dogs in need. “As hard as it is to say goodbye sometimes, it just makes my heart so happy to help them find that forever home and know that I was a part of their lives.”
