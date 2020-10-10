Watch now: Central Illinois pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

Kahman advises anyone who is thinking about adopting a new pet to think the decision through.

“We have also seen recently, young dogs and puppies that people had gotten early on in the pandemic and now that they are back to work they have discovered that they don't have the time to care for them properly,” Kahman said.

'Gives me a purpose'

Linda Krueger, founder and former president of Wish Bone Canine Rescue, said staff have some concern over dogs being returned, however they are confident in their application process. Residents who apply to foster or adopt have to fill out an extensive application.

“Our adoption numbers are up this year from last year,” said Krueger, adding that people have more time now to devote to fostering or adopting animals. “We’re so happy to be rehoming so many more than we did last year.”

Kruger said they are on target to adopt out 600 dogs this year as fostering and adoption applications have quadrupled.

The nonprofit animal shelter, 2020 Bunn St., rescues dogs in McLean County and surrounding areas who have been abused, neglected or abandoned, and those in high-kill shelters.