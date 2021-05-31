Watch now: Dogs return to Central Illinois stage for first time amid pandemic

“He (Cooper) needs like three hours, twice a week, on the grooming table to keep him un-matted and conditioned,” Hardina said. “Before a show, at home to prep, it’s about four hours — bathing him, drying him, trimming up places. Then travel, it took four hours to get here.”

Melgreen said there are entries from “almost all 50 states” this year, and normal years tend to bring international dogs, too.

The roughly 900 dogs showcased throughout the weekend this year is “actually up a little bit,” Melgreen said, compared to years past due to the lack of shows over the year because of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Huff and Joel Haefner, of Carlock, have been bringing a dog to the Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show for about 50 years.

“It’s a great family sport, so if you want to show your dog off, it’s a great place to do it,” Haefner said.

This year, they have a 14-month old standard poodle named Vicmars Vivacious, who goes by “Vivi.”

“In terms of the preparation — she’s not very big, so she’s relatively easy as standard poodles go,” Huff said as she brushed out finishing touches for Vivi before showing her.