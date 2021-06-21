Watch now: Post-COVID life unleashed anxiety for these Bloomington-Normal pets

BLOOMINGTON — Day to day life is a little ruff for Coco these days.

"I started going back to work a couple days a week this May, and that's when things just blew up big time," said Tracy Tatman, Coco's owner. "This totally came out of the blue."

After 15 months of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, pet owners are finding that their loyal companions are now experiencing heighted levels of separation anxiety.

For Coco, who has never displayed signs of destructive behavior, that stress reached a climax in May. The senior dog chewed through two heavy metal doorknobs, escaping her Bloomington house.

"It’s gotten to the point where we’ve pretty much eliminated everything that she’s used to, leaving the house with us, going for car rides," said Tatman. "We’re trying to retrain her to understand that when we leave we’re coming back, because she’s obviously feeling like she’s being completely abandoned.”

Today, Coco must take daily 20 mg of fluoxetine — better known by the brand name Prozac — and 100 mg of trazodone. Though the medication is working, Coco is not the only pet displaying such severe stress and anxiety.

Tatman's friends, Andrew and Lauren Hegg, are also helping their puppy Fisher with separation anxiety. Andrew Hegg said he isn't sure if Fisher had anxiety before his adoption, but having his owners return to work was not the norm for the 1-year-old pup.

“We started crate training him when we left, and that’s when we started noticing," said Hegg. "He’d be howling, panting and showing signs of distress when he was left at home for a while.

“It makes it worse in that whenever we have to leave now, it's not a normal occurrence for him.”

Pets adopted during the pandemic, especially puppies who have never experienced their owner leaving, are having to relearn how to spend time away from their families during working hours.

"It's definitely been a subject matter in the last month or two," said Romanie Walter, veterinarian and founder of SmartVet in Normal. "The problem is sometimes we're busy trying to get through everything else and we forget that this is a big transition for our pet as well."

Veterinarians and behavioral experts are advising pet owners to begin training their furry friends months before returning to in-person work.

That starts with learning your routine for leaving the house and pinpointing when the pet starts to show signs of stress, like ears back, eyes wide, pacing or panting, said Valeri Farmer-Dougan, an Illinois State University professor who specializes in canine behavior.

“What you want to do is work with them and see how excited or over the top they get when you pick up your purse or you pick up your keys," said Farmer-Dougan. "You figure out what your triggers are."

Wherever the stress begins is where the training begins. This aims to train the animal to relax when the pet owner shows signs of leaving.

Some common signs of anxiety in dogs to look for include whining, barking, inappropriate defecation and urination, and chewing or destroying things when they typically wouldn't, said Walter.

"Ideally, they (people) should start transitioning and leaving the home in longer periods of time before they go to work," said Walter. She added that people should set up their morning routine as if they were returning to work, and consider playing music or leaving the TV on for their pets when they're not home.

"Just making sure that we start with a routine, but gradually getting back to that routine," Walter said.

Some pets experiencing anxiety will make messes, but having worked in animal behavior for more than 30 years, Farmer-Dougan said pet owners should simply clean up the mess and make a mental note to put things away before they leave.

“Don’t say anything to them,” she said. “Because they don’t get that that was bad; they just get that they were overstressed, and they will go for things that smell like you and remind them of you.”

Farmer-Dougan suggested giving pets — both dogs and cats — special treats in their crates or when the owner leaves to give a positive association with the enclosure and the separation.

Cats, though often seen as more aloof and independent, are social animals as well and miss their owners, she said.

Pheromone diffusers can help keep cats calm when they’re left alone, and they should always have safe, unobstructed access to their litter box in a place where they won’t be bothered by anything, including other pets.

However, some of the “really 'Velcro' dogs and cats” could experience clinical anxiety, which could mean they would benefit from anti-anxiety medication, Farmer-Dougan said.

“We want them to miss us; we don’t want them to go over the edge where they’re so scared they can’t function,” she said.

If a pet owner is worried about their animal experiencing anxiety, Farmer-Dougan suggests mounting a camera to see if they’re stressed for a prolonged period or if they “spend five minutes at the door after you leave and then they go lay down and they're fine the rest of the day.”

Pet owners can contact Farmer-Dougan at vfdouga@ilstu.edu if they want to know more about behavior training in the area.

“It’s just a matter of learning your dog and your dog’s rhythm and having them adapt to you,” Farmer-Dougan said. “It’s normal for people to leave their dogs. This pandemic has been abnormal. But some of the dogs only know abnormal, so now we kind of have to bring them back to reality."

Coco is doing much better today, but it will take a month or two for her medication to fully kick in, her owner Tatman said. It has been a long journey for the family, who lost their dog, Macy, at the start of the pandemic.

"It seems to be helping," said Bryan Rotramel, Coco's co-owner. "We're not so much worried about damage to the house. We're just worried about her hurting herself."

In hindsight, Coco's owners said she began displaying some early signs of separation anxiety: She always wanted to be where her owners were and never left their sides.

Chewing the doorknobs, escaping the house, destroying a kennel — the incidents began weighing on Tatman and Rotramel, who were becoming too anxious to leave the house.

“A lot of things that we’ve done with her to retrain her brain, we’re playing with her differently, she’s happier in the evening when we are home. I feel very hopeful," said Tatman.

"I think if there are people out there who think that a dog is just a dog and they can get through anything, I think hearing any of these people's stories is going to speak volumes to them that they are more than just dogs.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

