BLOOMINGTON — Luke Leskovisek has a pet that he's never touched. When your pet is a nearly 4-foot electric eel, touching it can be a shocking experience.
In spite of that, Sparky (yep, that's the eel's name) has been a part of Luke's Bloomington household for two years as of Sunday.
That makes what's happening on Monday even more jolting.
Luke will transfer Sparky into a plastic storage bin filled with water and drive him up to John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, where Sparky will join three other electric eels in an Amazon exhibit.
"We want him to be in Shedd where everyone can enjoy him," said Leskovisek (LES-ko-shay), 20. "He'll be happier there."
Leskovisek said Sparky is still growing and may grow to eight feet long.
"I think Sparky needs a larger place ...," said Leskovisek's mother, Dr. Catherine Crockett, a Bloomington ophthalmologist.
"She's getting too big for the tank we had her in," said Crockett, admitting that Sparky's gender isn't known.
Erica Hornbrook, Shedd senior director of animal care and sustainability, said that Shedd is accepting Sparky as a donation.
"This fish is a similar size to the other (three) electric eels at Shedd," Hornbrook said. "There was nothing particularly interesting about the fish that convinced us to say yes, we simply have the space available to continue to care for it at the aquarium."
Leskovisek and Hornbrook clarified that electric eels technically aren't eels. They are large knifefish.
"People call them electric eels because they look like a big eel but they aren't eels at all," Leskovisek said at Saltwater Obsessions, the business he owns at 1202 Eastport Drive in Bloomington. Still, electric eel is their common name.
"I've always been interested in unique and uncommon fish," Leskovisek said. "My dad got me into fish. I would go to pet stores and look for things that not many people had."
Why?
"Because it's a story. Someone can come into your house and you can show them something that they could only (otherwise) see in a zoo," he said.
Cichlids, awowanas and garfish followed as an area in the family basement became a dedicated fish room. On June 28, 2018, after he did his research, he bought an electric eel on eBay for $350.
"It was so unique and interesting, I wanted to give it a shot," Leskovisek said.
His mother's reaction? "An eel? What's another strange animal? It was just one more thing to feed."
Crockett named him Sparky.
Sparky, then about 2 1/2 feet long, was shipped by airplane in a box that contained a huge plastic bag filled with water and Sparky. Leskovisek opened the box, cut open the bag and dumped Sparky into a 180-gallon tank.
Leskovisek learned that electric eels are used to murky, dirty water because in the Amazon, they live mostly in lagoons, swamps and puddles. He learned that clear water harms Sparky's slime coat. So he changes only about 10 percent of Sparky's water once or twice a month. He uses a hose to remove and add water.
"I don't want to touch him because the electricity alone would put you on the ground," Leskovisek said. He explained that you can't get an electric shock by touching the water. But if you touch an electric eel, the fish will defend itself by shocking you.
Every other day, Sparky eats a tilapia filet or a dozen shrimp.
What did Leskovisek's friends say about his pet?
"They weren't too shocked that I had a giant electric eel," he said. "They dared me to touch him. Obviously, I wouldn't do that."
Leskovisek recently moved from the family home out on his own, which left his mother to care for Sparky.
Crockett said Sparky is "cute."
"She listens to me," Crockett said. "She gets excited when I come into the room. She would blow bubbles at me. I got rather attached to her."
Still, about a week ago, Leskovisek moved Sparky to a 120-gallon tank at Saltwater Obsessions so he could keep on eye on Sparky during the day. But he decided that wasn't enough for Sparky so he contacted Shedd.
"I'm really busy with the business and I feel, if he's at Shedd, they could focus on him and he'd be happier," Leskovisek said.
Even though Shedd is accepting Sparky, "It is very rare that we accept animal donations," Hornbrook said. "We get a lot of requests from people who have unwanted pets or who bought a fish when it was small without considering whether they could house it when it is an adult and throughout its lifetime. Unfortunately, the animals we get the most requests to take in are animals we cannot make space for."
But there's space for Sparky and Leskovisek and Crockett couldn't be prouder.
"I'm actually looking forward to seeing him from time to time," Leskovisek said. "I can say I have a fish at the Shedd Aquarium."
"Hopefully," Crockett said, "people will see Sparky at Shedd and appreciate that she was once a Bloomingtonian."
