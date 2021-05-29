Bison, biking, rafting, water park among Starved Rock attractions

UTICA — Starved Rock State Park may be the crown jewel of outdoor recreation in its region, but there are other parks and attractions nearby if you want a change of pace, additional options, or if Starved Rock is closed because of crowding.
Matthiessen State Park
* Located southwest of Starved Rock State Park along Illinois 178, Matthiessen is jointly managed by Starved Rock staff. There are about five miles of hiking trails, including the relatively level bluff trails and more challenging interior canyon trails. There are nine miles of multi-use mountain bike/horseback riding trails. The main trail to Cascade Falls starts in the Dells Area, near a replica of a fort representative of those built by the French in the Midwest.
Buffalo Rock State Park
* Cross the new bridge that takes Illinois 178 over the Illinois River, turn east on Dee Bennett Road and travel about 5 miles to Buffalo Rock State park, home to three American bison. Hiking trails provide spectacular views of the Illinois River from observation decks, along with a relaxing trip through woodlands. A unique feature of the park is the “Effigy Tumuli,” earthen sculptures in the shape of five creatures native to the Illinois River and created by artist Michael Heizer as a tribute to Native American burial grounds.
Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail
* A 15-mile section of the I&M Canal State Trail runs from LaSalle to Ottawa along the old tow path. Utica provides one of the access points. The level, crushed limestone path is suitable for walking or cycling, but you may want a hybrid or mountain bike rather than a skinny-tire road bike. Milepost markers provide historical information while also helping you keep track of how far you’ve traveled. The park in LaSalle has nearly life-size metal silhouettes representing people connected to the canal’s history. Learn more at iandmcanal.org.
Whitewater rafting
* The Vermilion River has 14 sets of rapids in 9½ miles from the Illinois 178 bridge at Lowell to the County Road 651 bridge near Oglesby. Water levels are generally appropriate from May to mid-July. Vermillion River Rafting rents rafts and inflatable “funyaks.” Contact them at 815-667-5242, raftmaster@aol.com or vermillionriverrafting.com/.
Grand Bear Resort
* The Grand Bear Resort at Stared Rock, 2643 Illinois Route 178, Utica, has several options for accommodations and activities. Its attractions include the Grand Bear Falls water park, Canyon Creek Mini Golf and the Cave Arcade. Check out grandbearresort.com or call 866-399-3866.
Historical museum
* The LaSalle County Historical Museum at Main and Canal streets in Utica has exhibits about the history of the area. It is open noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (The Heritage Center is only open Saturdays and Sundays.) More information is available at lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 815-667-4681.
