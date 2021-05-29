Bison, biking, rafting, water park among Starved Rock attractions

UTICA — Starved Rock State Park may be the crown jewel of outdoor recreation in its region, but there are other parks and attractions nearby if you want a change of pace, additional options, or if Starved Rock is closed because of crowding.

Matthiessen State Park

* Located southwest of Starved Rock State Park along Illinois 178, Matthiessen is jointly managed by Starved Rock staff. There are about five miles of hiking trails, including the relatively level bluff trails and more challenging interior canyon trails. There are nine miles of multi-use mountain bike/horseback riding trails. The main trail to Cascade Falls starts in the Dells Area, near a replica of a fort representative of those built by the French in the Midwest.

Buffalo Rock State Park