Bloomington announces pool reopening schedule

BLOOMINGTON — Holiday Pool at 800 S. McGregor St. in Holiday Park is scheduled to open on May 29.
Passes are available for $24 from May 3 to 28. The price is $29 after that.
The pool is taking COVID-related precautions and extending open swim hours.
Swim lesson registration opens May 4 for Bloomington residents and May 7 for non-residents.
O’Neil Pool at 1515 W. Chestnut St. in O’Neil Park is currently under construction, with a target opening date of May 2022.
Visit bloomingtonparks.org or call (309) 434-2260.