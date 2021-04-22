Bloomington announces pool reopening schedule

BLOOMINGTON — Holiday Pool at 800 S. McGregor St. in Holiday Park is scheduled to open on May 29.

Passes are available for $24 from May 3 to 28. The price is $29 after that.

The pool is taking COVID-related precautions and extending open swim hours.

Swim lesson registration opens May 4 for Bloomington residents and May 7 for non-residents.

O’Neil Pool at 1515 W. Chestnut St. in O’Neil Park is currently under construction, with a target opening date of May 2022.

Visit bloomingtonparks.org or call (309) 434-2260.

