Children's Discovery Museum to reopen, debut new exhibit

NORMAL — After closing 14 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Children's Discovery Museum is reopening to the public with a brand new exhibit.
Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts and museum executive director, said staff members have planned for months.
Under Illinois "bridge phase" guidelines, the museum could operate at 60% capacity. In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Whisman said the museum will slowly work its way up to that capacity limit. Last month, the museum had a soft reopening for members only.
Starting May 27, the museum is offering timed entry with limited admission, or about 200 people per timed group, she said. Visitors must schedule reservations and pre-pay.
Museum staff are implementing new cleaning procedures which included purchasing additional exhibit props that can be washed and rotated hourly.
Visitors older than 2 must wear a mask, which can be purchased at the Museum Store if needed, and maintain social distancing as indicated by museum signage.
With the reopening, the museum is debuting their new "Healthy Me!" exhibit, which seeks to teach children how to make healthy choices such as brushing teeth, washing hands and healthy food choices.
The museum will continue offering activity kits and free Daily Dose of Play virtual activities on its website and YouTube. People can schedule a visit at the museum website.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.