 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Discovery Museum to reopen, debut new exhibit
0 comments
alert

Children's Discovery Museum to reopen, debut new exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022821-blm-loc-5museums

Children's Discovery Museum tour guide James Brown gave a motivational speech to visitors, encouraging to play to their heart's content, during a guided play day, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The museum, while still publicly closed, is able to schedule some limited events that are supervised under quarantine rules.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — After closing 14 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Children's Discovery Museum is reopening to the public with a brand new exhibit.

Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts and museum executive director, said staff members have planned for months.

Soon to be replaced with a new feature, the old climber still proves fun at the Children's Discovery Museum.

Under Illinois "bridge phase" guidelines, the museum could operate at 60% capacity. In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Whisman said the museum will slowly work its way up to that capacity limit. Last month, the museum had a soft reopening for members only.

Starting May 27, the museum is offering timed entry with limited admission, or about 200 people per timed group, she said. Visitors must schedule reservations and pre-pay.

Museum staff are implementing new cleaning procedures which included purchasing additional exhibit props that can be washed and rotated hourly. 

Visitors older than 2 must wear a mask, which can be purchased at the Museum Store if needed, and maintain social distancing as indicated by museum signage. 

022821-blm-loc-1museums

Liam Stahmer, 5, Normal, left, and his brother, Zach, 8, climb through a Children's Discovery Museum exhibit. 

With the reopening, the museum is debuting their new "Healthy Me!" exhibit, which seeks to teach children how to make healthy choices such as brushing teeth, washing hands and healthy food choices. 

The museum will continue offering activity kits and free Daily Dose of Play virtual activities on its website and YouTube. People can schedule a visit at the museum website.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make your week easier with a simple meal prep plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News