Children's Discovery Museum to reopen, debut new exhibit

NORMAL — After closing 14 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Children's Discovery Museum is reopening to the public with a brand new exhibit.

Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts and museum executive director, said staff members have planned for months.

Under Illinois "bridge phase" guidelines, the museum could operate at 60% capacity. In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Whisman said the museum will slowly work its way up to that capacity limit. Last month, the museum had a soft reopening for members only.

Starting May 27, the museum is offering timed entry with limited admission, or about 200 people per timed group, she said. Visitors must schedule reservations and pre-pay.