Normal adjusts pool capacity under new state COVID guidelines

Fairview pool will close 5:40 p.m. for swim lessons on certain dates. A full schedule is available at normal.org.

Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., will open June 5 at 26% capacity, or 250 people, a nearly 10% increase. The pool can typically hold just over 900 people.

Toddler Time at the Anderson pool will be a max capacity of 75 people.

No group visits, field trips or birthday party reservations are permitted at this time.

Normal is asking visitors to both pools to self-screen before entering the facility. People are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, if they have been diagnosed with COVID, or if they are awaiting COVID-testing results.

Masks are required when entering and exiting the pool, while using locker rooms and bathrooms, and while in the concession area or any time on the pool deck when social distancing cannot be maintained.

People are also encouraged to bring their own towels to sit on as pool chairs will be limited.