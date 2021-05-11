 Skip to main content
Normal adjusts pool capacity under new state COVID guidelines
NORMAL — Reserved time slots are no longer needed to swim at Normal public pools this summer.

The change comes as the state prepares to enter the "bridge" phase of the state coronavirus response plan. Restrictions are being scaled back as COVID case numbers decline. Capacity restrictions for both pools are also loosening.

050221-blm-loc-1pools

The giant slide at Fairview Family Aquatic Center in Normal may see more action this summer as the area begins to emerge from the pandemic.

“We are pleased the state has made changes allowing us to follow these more flexible guidelines,” Hanna Razo, aquatics supervisor, said Tuesday in a statement. “We will continue to be adaptable and accommodate all patrons and program participants as IDPH guidelines allow.”

Under the new guidelines Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., will open May 29 at 33% capacity, or 500 people, a 13% increase over original plans. The facility can typically hold up to up to 1,500 people.

Fairview pool will close 5:40 p.m. for swim lessons on certain dates. A full schedule is available at normal.org.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers a question about how state employees who have been working remotely might return to the office as the state's reopening plan unfolds.

Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., will open June 5 at 26% capacity, or 250 people, a nearly 10% increase. The pool can typically hold just over 900 people.

Toddler Time at the Anderson pool will be a max capacity of 75 people.

No group visits, field trips or birthday party reservations are permitted at this time.

Normal is asking visitors to both pools to self-screen before entering the facility. People are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, if they have been diagnosed with COVID, or if they are awaiting COVID-testing results.

Masks are required when entering and exiting the pool, while using locker rooms and bathrooms, and while in the concession area or any time on the pool deck when social distancing cannot be maintained. 

People are also encouraged to bring their own towels to sit on as pool chairs will be limited.

Individual pool pass sales have been extended to May 28 and can be purchased through the Parks and Recreation office, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

