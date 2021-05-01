Watch now: Bloomington-Normal pools set to reopen this summer

Bloomington will open Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St., May 29. Park staff are offering a structured swim reservation system and following strict COVID-19 precautions.

Capacity at the pool will be limited to 50%, and groups of up to 50 people can gather. Facial coverings must be worn at all times, except while swimming, and social distancing must be practiced.

Staff have extended the pool’s open swim hours, but are implementing timed blocks for “early bird” lap swimming (60 minutes) and open swimming (90 minutes). Swimmers must make online reservations before arriving to the pool.

They are also encouraged to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled swim block, and leave within 15 minutes of it ending.

Between each block, Culbertson explained, staff will take 30 minutes to clean and disinfect the pool and its facilities.

Locker rooms will be open, but at a limited capacity. Patrons must be out of the locker rooms within 10 minutes after their scheduled swim block has ended, so staff can sanitize them.