Watch now: Bloomington-Normal pools set to reopen this summer

NORMAL — Fun in the sun at the Twin City public pools is returning this summer, but will come with some changes.
Last year Bloomington and Normal closed all four municipal public pools amid rising coronavirus cases and related restrictions. This year, both municipalities plan to reopen three of the pools with reserved timeslots and other safety protocols.
"We always wanted and knew we were going to open up, it was just a matter of what it would look like,” said Normal Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery. “We decided that we couldn’t hold out any longer, we needed to move forward, especially if we were going to implement these special operational conditions.”
Public pools were allowed to open at 50% capacity starting in June of last year, but both municipalities decided not to open at that time due to uncertainties related to COVID-restrictions and difficulties hiring and training lifeguards.
Now parks staff are preparing to open with a combination of COVID-safety protocols, including mask requirements and additional cleaning.
“We’re sort of combining all the guidelines and mandates at the local level, that the county and state have and from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” said Nicole Culbertson, aquatics and sports program manager for the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. “We’re following a bit of everything, and making sure we do everything they tell us to do.”
Anderson and Fairview Aquatic Centers
Normal plans to open both of its aquatic centers this summer with capacity limits well below the 50% cap outlined by the state. Damery said the decision was made so families could swim and comfortably maintain social distancing.
This summer Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., will open May 29, and the Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., will open June 5. Both pools will offer two-hour timeslot reservations for families and individuals.
To maintain social distancing measures, Fairview, which can hold up to 1,500 people, will be operating at 20% capacity, or about 300 patrons per reservation, and Anderson, which can hold just over 900 people, will operate at 15.6% capacity, or 150 people.
Normal will monitor state COVID metrics throughout the summer and may adjust capacity limits as needed, Damery said.
“We’re going to stay as adaptable and as flexible as we can to serve as many people as we can,” he said.
Families can book reservations through the Normal Parkes and Recreation website at normal.org/1123/Aquatic-Centers starting May 26 for Fairview and June 2 for Anderson. Reservations must be made for all patrons attending general swim, toddler time, lap swim and aqua fitness programs.
Wellness checks will be completed upon arriving at the pool.
Booking times are available 72 hours in advance with time slots starting at 11 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:40 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guests may only book one reservation block per day, but re-entry may be allowed as available.
Pool staff will reserve 20 minutes between each block for cleaning, said Damery.
Anderson Aquatic Center will close the main pools at 3:20 p.m. Monday-Friday for swim team practices.
Fairview Family Aquatic Center will close at 5:50 p.m. for swim lessons on the following dates: June 7-10; June 14-17; June 21-24; June 28-July 1; July 12-15; July 19-22; July 26-29; Aug. 2-5.
Deck and lounge chairs are available, but limited. Pool attendees are encouraged to bring their own towels.
Patrons are required to wear face masks upon entering or leaving the pool facility, while using locker rooms and bathrooms, inside the concession area, and anytime on the pool deck when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The concession stand will be open but will only sell pre-packaged snacks such as candies and chips. Both pool slides will be in operation.
Holiday Pool and O'Neil Pool
Because O'Neil Pool, located on the city's west side, is closed and under construction, Holiday Pool will be Bloomington's only municipal swimming area open this summer.
Conversion of O'Neil Pool into an expanded aquatic center is estimated to cost $11.8 million. Building is slated to be completed by summer 2022.
Culbertson expects going from two pools to one will result in an influx of families wanting to swim, but said she doesn't think that will have a major impact on the swimming season.
"Yes, there's the limited capacity for each swim block, but there will also be plenty of opportunities for community members to find a place to swim," Culbertson said.
Bloomington will open Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St., May 29. Park staff are offering a structured swim reservation system and following strict COVID-19 precautions.
Capacity at the pool will be limited to 50%, and groups of up to 50 people can gather. Facial coverings must be worn at all times, except while swimming, and social distancing must be practiced.
Staff have extended the pool’s open swim hours, but are implementing timed blocks for “early bird” lap swimming (60 minutes) and open swimming (90 minutes). Swimmers must make online reservations before arriving to the pool.
They are also encouraged to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled swim block, and leave within 15 minutes of it ending.
Between each block, Culbertson explained, staff will take 30 minutes to clean and disinfect the pool and its facilities.
Locker rooms will be open, but at a limited capacity. Patrons must be out of the locker rooms within 10 minutes after their scheduled swim block has ended, so staff can sanitize them.
As of now, open swim will be offered daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Early morning lap swim is from 5 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first block of the open swim time is reserved for season pool pass holders, who also have reserved time on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Registration for May time blocks opens at 8 a.m. May 24 for season pool pass holders, and at noon for the general public. Registration instructions, a full schedule and other guidelines can be found at Bloomingtonparks.org/programs/aquatics.
The use of Holiday Pool this summer comes even as BPRCA Director Jay Tetzloff in March told the Bloomington City Council that the pool is "approximately the same age as O'Neil Pool underground," meaning "it's only a matter of time that Holiday would fail" and the city will need to replace it.
O'Neil Pool opened in 1975. The city bought Holiday Pool in 1970.
Culbertson confirmed that the liner of Holiday Pool is "very outdated" and "very past its life," but said park staff was able to make some minor repairs last summer while the pool was drained.
"The pool is still functional," Culberston said. "We're going to start filing it in the next week, week and a half, and it should hold fine. We don’t expect any major problems."
