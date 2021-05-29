Watch now: Canyons of Starved Rock State Park draw more than 2 million visitors

UTICA — With more than 13 miles of trails, towering sandstone bluffs and 18 canyons, colorful spring flowers, brilliant fall colors and a concentration of bald eagles each winter, Starved Rock State Park has much to offer visitors.
There also is fishing and boating in the Illinois River, which serves as the northern boundary of the park.
People have been coming to Starved Rock, since long before it became a state park in 1911. Trains and a ferry used to bring people from Chicago for music and dancing. And before that it was a gathering place for Native Americans as well as trappers and traders.
Among the most visited state parks in Illinois, it attracted an estimated 2.1 million visitors between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. It is located near the community of Utica at the intersection of Illinois 178 and Illinois 71.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic reinvigorated interest in the outdoors, Starved Rock was seeing a surge in visitors. The park can get crowded, especially on weekends. It is best to arrive early.
Lisa Sons, the park’s natural resources coordinator, said, “All who visit Starved Rock will take away memories, whether those memories captured are from a family picnic along the shorelines of the Illinois River, getting that tug on the fishing line along the sea wall, seeing a canyon and waterfall for the first time, hiking in the great outdoors with a group of friends or a naturalist appreciating the simple beauty of nature at work.”
Kathy Casstevens, marketing director for Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, said, it’s the unexpected that makes Starved Rock State Park special.
“You’re driving along flatlands and cornfields, then you find these glacier-carved canyons,” said Casstevens. “I think it’s the surprise that makes it the most exciting.”
Much of the canyon-carving goes back to a catastrophic flood about 16,000 years ago. Known as the Kankakee Torrent, water from melting glaciers rushed through the area, forging the unique landscape in an otherwise flat part of Illinois.
Be prepared to climb and descend scores of stairs if you hike at Starved Rock. Leave the stroller in the car, other than along the sea wall lining the river or in the upper area by the lodge, where you can find interesting sculptures carved from trees.
The stairs, boardwalks and observation platforms were built to protect the fragile and highly erodible soil and sandstone — and protect visitors.
Hiking off designated trails is strictly prohibited and can result in a fine.
Sons said, “Asking a ranger what their favorite trail is, is like asking a mom to choose her favorite child.”
However, she said, “When I go out on my own to bird watch or just enjoy the day, I always seem to find myself on the east end at Ottawa and Kaskaskia (canyons) or between Owl Canyon out to Hennepin and Route 71."
Like Sons, Casstevens couldn’t be limited to one favorite.
“If you’ve never been here before, I tell people to start at the arrow on the east end of the veranda (at the lodge). It points at Starved Rock. You get your bearings, and you understand that you are on top of a bluff. And Starved Rock is another bluff, and Eagle Cliff is another bluff,” she explained.
From the lodge, she recommends hiking to St. Louis Canyon, which also takes a hiker past Aurora, Sac and Kickapoo canyons. This hike has fewer stairs to negotiate than others.
Her other favorite hike is in the eastern portion of the park. Drive east on Illinois 71 from Illinois 178 to the Parkman’s Plain parking lot, which has portable restrooms except in late fall through early spring.
From the parking lot, follow the trail through the woods and down about 150 steps and follow the signs to LaSalle Canyon.
“St. Louis is beautiful because it has a vertical waterfall and a wonderful walk through the canyon,” said Casstevens. “LaSalle Canyon has a ‘curtain’ waterfall that’s very horizontal, and you can walk behind it. The trail to it lets you walk along the Illinois River.”
The waterfalls are mostly fed by runoff and tiny streams. During dry periods, they may be just a trickle or non-existent. On the other hand, if there has been too much rain, some canyons may become inaccessible because of flooding.
Of course, a first visit to Starved Rock State Park would not be complete without a trip to the top of the bluff from which it got its name, Starved Rock, just over a quarter-mile from the visitor’s center.
The top of Starved Rock gives you a commanding view of the Illinois River, 125 feet below; the lock and dam run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and islands in the river. Those islands are popular with birds, particularly bald eagles in winter.
The top of the rock was once the site of Fort St. Louis, built by the French in 1682. The fort was later abandoned but used by traders and trappers until a fire around 1720.
From its summit, you can see the area across the river where a Native American village was located.
According to legend, Chief Pontiac of the Ottawa was murdered in the 1760s by members of the Peoria tribe, which had a village along the Illinois River, and allies of Chief Pontiac traveled there to avenge his death.
Tribe members fled across the river, taking refuge on the high ground of the bluff, but they were surrounded. Those who did not die in the fighting eventually starved to death, according to the legend, passed down through oral history, with some variations, said Sons.
According to the stories, as many as 2,000 people died, but Sons notes, “Archaeologists, both in the 30s, ‘40s into the 1980s did extensive excavations and research… They could not find any conclusive evidence to support that scale of a starvation on top of the rock.”
About 60 to 90 minutes from the Chicago area, Starved Rock State Park is a suitable day-trip destination, but if you want to extend your stay, there are several choices.
The state park has a campground with 129 Class-A Premium sites, and there are private campgrounds in the area. Starved Rock Lodge, run by a concessionaire, has both hotel-type accommodations and cabins. Privately run Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, an indoor waterpark and hotel, is located across from the park on Illinois 178.
The original portion of the Starved Rock Lodge and the cabins date back to the 1930s and the Civilian Conservation Corps. The CCCs also did trail work.
Bikes are prohibited on the trails at Starved Rock. However, the Illinois and Michigan Canal Trail, which is open to bicycles, can be accessed in Utica, and Matthiessen State Park has designated multi-use trails where mountain bikes are allowed.
Kayak rentals are available at Kayak Starved Rock, located by the Lone Point on the east end of the park.
River cruises are available through the lodge, June to October, ranging from a one-hour ride to tours that combine a hike or lunch. The boat is wheelchair accessible.
There are picnic areas and shelters on the river level on the west end of the park and at Lone Point on the east.
Numerous dining options are available from the Back Door Lounge and dining room at the Starved Rock Lodge to restaurants in Utica.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota