Watch now: Canyons of Starved Rock State Park draw more than 2 million visitors

The top of the rock was once the site of Fort St. Louis, built by the French in 1682. The fort was later abandoned but used by traders and trappers until a fire around 1720.

From its summit, you can see the area across the river where a Native American village was located.

According to legend, Chief Pontiac of the Ottawa was murdered in the 1760s by members of the Peoria tribe, which had a village along the Illinois River, and allies of Chief Pontiac traveled there to avenge his death.

Tribe members fled across the river, taking refuge on the high ground of the bluff, but they were surrounded. Those who did not die in the fighting eventually starved to death, according to the legend, passed down through oral history, with some variations, said Sons.

According to the stories, as many as 2,000 people died, but Sons notes, “Archaeologists, both in the 30s, ‘40s into the 1980s did extensive excavations and research… They could not find any conclusive evidence to support that scale of a starvation on top of the rock.”

About 60 to 90 minutes from the Chicago area, Starved Rock State Park is a suitable day-trip destination, but if you want to extend your stay, there are several choices.