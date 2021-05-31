Watch now: Ceremonies honor military across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Memorial Day activities came back Monday following a year hiatus, with crowds gathering across the region to honor the sacrifices of military members.
“Memorial Day not only calls us in reverence to the shrine of the dead, but enthusiasm to the service of our country,” said Jean Henning, first vice commander of the Illinois Department of AMVETS, during a Memorial Day service at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454, American Legion Post 56 and AMVETS Post 270 hosted the service, kicking off a series of Memorial Day events in Bloomington-Normal.
Henning said that while honoring the sacrifices of fallen military members is important, it is also important to show appreciation for those sacrifices through community service and exceptional citizenship.
"We are the sharers of a great glory," she said. "Let us again renew our resolution that we will renew on the graves of our fallen service members that this nation owes an eternal debt to all soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and defenders of its shores and border.
"This debt can only be paid by fulfilling the ideals for which they fought: a united country of self-governing people, strong and undaunted in the eyes of the world."
Various Memorial Day events were scuttled last year amid COVID. The Bloomington Memorial Day Parade was canceled again this year.
Still, there was no shortage of events across McLean County on Monday, the unofficial start of summer.
At Miller Park, families enjoyed the mid-morning sun with picnics, playing at the splash pad, visits to the Miller Park Zoo and others fishing in the lake.
In the northwest corner of the park, the organization Fifty American Flags Living Memorial held a ceremony at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial.
Flowers were placed at each of the plaques of those killed in action in the Korea and Vietnam wars by Lauren, 15, and her mother, Kathy Cushing, both of Bloomington, who started the tradition 11 years ago.
“It’s a big deal for us," said Kathy Cushing. "We love our veterans, we love the people who never made it back and they need to be honored just as much as our veterans."
More than 60 people gathered in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery around noon for an annual Memorial Day ceremony outside the mausoleum.
During the event a sentry replicated the Sentinel Tomb Guard walk that is done at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument in Arlington National Cemetery, which marked its 100th anniversary this year.
It was hosted by the American Legion Carl S. Martin Post 635 from Normal and American Legion Louis E. Davis Post 56 from Bloomington.
Members of the the Legion also performed a Military Flag fold and presentation for three families: Randy B Wills, U.S. Navy, flag received by wife Judy Wills; William Lee Warsaw, U.S. Marines, flag received by friend Phyllis Monical; and Francis G. Moews, U.S. Army, flag received by nephew Gene Ekstam.
An American Legion Department of Illinois Certification of Appreciation was also presented to Caleb Coombs, 10, of Lexington.
The award was presented to Coombs just two weeks after members of the Legion and color guard performed military rites for his grandfather, Loren R. "Dick" Jenkins, 81, of Bloomington, who died May 10.
The color guard presented the flag to Coombs, who "snapped to attention" and "rendered the best final salute that we have ever seen," said Jill Henry, of American Legion Carl S. Martin Post 635, Normal.
"Because of his patriotism and love for his grandfather, we thought we needed to do something really special," she said.
Coombs also became an honorary member of the Sons of the American Legion organization.
“The way he saluted the color guard right as they presented the flag to him, they said he clutched the flag close to his chest and saluted," said Lora Coombs, mother of Caleb Coombs. "It just touched the color guard and they wanted to do something for him.
“They said they'd presented the flag to a lot of children, but no one showed the respect back to them that he had shown that day.”
