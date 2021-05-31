Watch now: Ceremonies honor military across Bloomington-Normal

"This debt can only be paid by fulfilling the ideals for which they fought: a united country of self-governing people, strong and undaunted in the eyes of the world."

Various Memorial Day events were scuttled last year amid COVID. The Bloomington Memorial Day Parade was canceled again this year.

Still, there was no shortage of events across McLean County on Monday, the unofficial start of summer.

At Miller Park, families enjoyed the mid-morning sun with picnics, playing at the splash pad, visits to the Miller Park Zoo and others fishing in the lake.

In the northwest corner of the park, the organization Fifty American Flags Living Memorial held a ceremony at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial.

Flowers were placed at each of the plaques of those killed in action in the Korea and Vietnam wars by Lauren, 15, and her mother, Kathy Cushing, both of Bloomington, who started the tradition 11 years ago.

