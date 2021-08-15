Watch now: Disc golf fans stay the course at Bloomington parks

BLOOMINGTON — Like many parents this time of year, Mark Phillips of Farmer City is trying to find ways to spend time with his son Cody before he returns for college.
Last week, they braved a heat advisory on a golf course — a disc golf course — in Bloomington.
Actually, they played two courses, one at Forrest Park and the other at nearby P.J. Irvin Park.
Forrest Park is just south of its better-known neighbor, Miller Park. Its official address is 1813 Springfield Road, but the best way to access it is directly off Morris Avenue or turning from Morris onto Tanner Street and entering the park from the roundabout.
How many of us have just driven by without stopping on our way to Miller Park or elsewhere? It is definitely worth exploring.
There’s more to Forrest Park than disc golf.
You can hike around the park, following the golf course and using connecting trails through the wooded areas. The mature oak and hickory trees provide shady relief on a hot summer’s day.
A lot of birds flitted about and it should be a good place for birding as fall migration heats up.
A short, paved path runs along the edge of the park, overlooking Highland Golf Course.
There are four picnic shelters and picnic tables interspersed around the park, making it nice for family gatherings or a quick break for lunch, if you’re nearby. A small creek also runs through the park.
Adding to the family options are a nice playground structure with swings and slides and things to climb.
There’s even a former Girl Scout cabin called Hike Haven that is available to rent by calling 309-434-2260. It has a meeting area inside, a kitchenette with a refrigerator, a covered back porch and an outdoor picnic area with a fire ring.
The cost for nonprofit groups is $25 an hour with a two-hour minimum. The rental fee is twice that for business/private rentals.
Cody Phillips of Farmer City launches his disc from the top of a hill at the P.J. Irvin Park disc golf course in Bloomington on Aug. 10. He and his father, Mark Phillips, played both the courses at P.J. Irvin and Forrest Park that day.