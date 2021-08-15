Watch now: Disc golf fans stay the course at Bloomington parks

BLOOMINGTON — Like many parents this time of year, Mark Phillips of Farmer City is trying to find ways to spend time with his son Cody before he returns for college.

Last week, they braved a heat advisory on a golf course — a disc golf course — in Bloomington.

Actually, they played two courses, one at Forrest Park and the other at nearby P.J. Irvin Park.

Forrest Park is just south of its better-known neighbor, Miller Park. Its official address is 1813 Springfield Road, but the best way to access it is directly off Morris Avenue or turning from Morris onto Tanner Street and entering the park from the roundabout.

How many of us have just driven by without stopping on our way to Miller Park or elsewhere? It is definitely worth exploring.

There’s more to Forrest Park than disc golf.

You can hike around the park, following the golf course and using connecting trails through the wooded areas. The mature oak and hickory trees provide shady relief on a hot summer’s day.

A lot of birds flitted about and it should be a good place for birding as fall migration heats up.

A short, paved path runs along the edge of the park, overlooking Highland Golf Course.

There are four picnic shelters and picnic tables interspersed around the park, making it nice for family gatherings or a quick break for lunch, if you’re nearby. A small creek also runs through the park.

Adding to the family options are a nice playground structure with swings and slides and things to climb.

There’s even a former Girl Scout cabin called Hike Haven that is available to rent by calling 309-434-2260. It has a meeting area inside, a kitchenette with a refrigerator, a covered back porch and an outdoor picnic area with a fire ring.

The cost for nonprofit groups is $25 an hour with a two-hour minimum. The rental fee is twice that for business/private rentals.

The playground is most easily reached from the entrance directly off Morris Avenue. Use the Tanner Street option to reach the start of the disc golf course.

The course has two basket options and two tees for each “hole,” allowing you to tailor the course to your skill level.

The course has a lot of trees, but that’s what Cody Phillips likes about it.

“A lot of courses are open and about how far you can throw,” he said. “I like it more when it’s about where you can throw.”

Father and son laughed as they attempted to curve their discs around the trees but sometimes bounced them off the trees instead, more like a game of billiards than golf.

Often Mark Phillips is joined by his other son and his wife to disc golf, making it a fun family activity, he said.

“Being able to spend time with my sons, my family when all four of us can go together” is what Mark Phillips likes about disc golfing.

“It’s a beautiful world out there if you take the time to go find it,” he said.

