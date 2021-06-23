Watch now: Pride Fest kicks off in downtown Bloomington this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — There are memories within the walls of The Bistro.

Through ups and downs — losses, celebrations, memorials, disappointments, community gatherings — the small, downtown Bloomington bar has grown into something more.

"For me, always, this has been home," said Jan Lancaster, who opened the 316 N. Main St. business nearly 30 years ago. "I just think of it as a big party at my house every night."

For decades the bar has served as a communal space, one that is safe and inviting to everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or identity. Though it was something Lancaster never expected for herself, she has built a community.

And after a year of losses and struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic that community is coming back together in full force this weekend with its annual Pride Fest in downtown Bloomington.

"There have been a few times that I have been close to giving up, someone will walk in and say, ‘I don’t know if you remember me, but you saved my life,’” Lancaster said. “Those are the things that make you want to keep going.

"I’m almost 70 years old, and people wanting to come in and see an old lady tend bars is a miracle to me. I think it feels like home. It’s a home for me. We’ve just had some great, great times over the years.”

Pride Fest began in 2018 to celebrate The Bistro's 25th anniversary and to establish the city's first annual Pride celebration.

Typically held in July, the festival this year was moved a month earlier and coincides with Pride Month, which is celebrated in remembrance of the 1969 police raid on Stonewall Inn, an underground gay bar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The uprising fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

"We had been trying to pull together a pride fest for years," said Lancaster. "At my 25th anniversary, I decided I'm going for it, I'm going to try to get this together.

"I think it's important that we have a pride event happening in Bloomington-Normal."

Pride Fest this year kicks off Friday evening at 10 p.m. with an indoor concert by Jen Porter, a pop and rock artist from Chicago. But the street fair, which will include two city blocks this year, will be held Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.

Live performances include Plain Jane, 4 p.m.; the Youth Drag Show, 6 p.m.; and Alex Jordine, Addie Mendez, and My Anchor Holds 7 to 8 p.m.

Sharon ShareAlike Drag Show outdoor performance begins at 8 p.m. For those 21 and older, there will be an afterparty drag show inside The Bistro starting at 11 p.m.

In addition to live performances, the street-fair will feature a number of vendors and food stands, including Under the Ground BloNo and Dead Wood BBQ.

Prairie Pride Coalition is sponsoring the stage for this year's festivities.

"After the pandemic and being so isolated for so long, at the end of the day we are a community and we do like to get together and celebrate Pride, celebrate seeing our friends and family, and just sharing together," said David Bentlin, president of PPC.

Over the years The Bistro has had its struggles, said Lancaster. But one thing that remains the same is the love and support the community brings, especially in times of need.

That, she said, makes the effort worth it.

"When I first opened, I knew it was going to be tough, but our goal was to make this a very safe environment, and that's what we strive to do," said Lancaster. "Somehow, it all just seems to work out that this is what I'm supposed to be doing and this place still needs to be existing."

