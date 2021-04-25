Watch now: Spring takes flight with migrating birds at Bloomington's Ewing Park

Bill Davison, one of the bird walk leaders, said he would like to post a sign that says, “Spring migration in progress. Look up. There are miracles all around you.”

Birds are fun to look at and enjoy on that basic level, but learning to identify them by name can increase the fun.

There are a number of guidebooks, websites and apps that can help. Start by comparing a bird's size to familiar birds. Is it bigger or smaller than a sparrow? A robin? A pigeon?

Focus on field marks. What color is its head? Breast? Wings? Does it have a ring around or a line through its eye? Are their bars on its wings? Streaks on its breast? What is the shape of its beak?

Going birding with a group provides extra ears and eyes to find birds and extra knowledge to identify them, but going on a solo journey is enjoyable, too.

Sometimes instead of bird “watching,” the best experience is going out early during the “morning chorus,” closing your eyes and just listening.

