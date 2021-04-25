Watch now: Spring takes flight with migrating birds at Bloomington's Ewing Park

BLOOMINGTON — High at the top of a tree in Bloomington’s Ewing Park, a brown thrasher loudly sings, repeating a phrase twice, then switching to another two-part refrain before repeating something else. It’s as if someone is moving the radio dial between stations.
Below, a group of birders — or birdwatchers — ranging from elementary school to past retirement age crane their necks to spot the bird. How can something so loud and seemingly close be so hard to find?
Then, one by one, they find it. Nine-year-old Lauren Wietfeldt points it out to her mother, Debbie Wietfeldt. They have come from their home in rural Bloomington to join a bird walk organized by the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society.
Most people have brought binoculars, which are highly recommended. Lauren also brought along her “Birds of Illinois” field guide.
As spring migration brings feathered travelers through our region, Ewing Park is a hot spot.
Designated as an “Important Bird Area” by the National Audubon Society, the park will be the scene of four bird walks in May, each starting at 8 a.m. from the parking lot off Ethell Parkway on May 1, May 9, May 15 and May 22.
Angelo Capparella, Illinois State University professor emeritus and conservation co-chair for the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society, said Ewing Park is McLean County’s only designated “Important Bird Area.”
It took the chapter two years of assembling data about the number and diversity of birds using the park to achieve the designation, he said.
“It’s important because it’s a great migratory stopover site for songbirds of all types, particularly warblers,” explained Capparella.
The Hedge Apple Woods area between Ewing I and Ewing II is particularly good, he said.
Ewing also is home to many nesting birds, including great horned owls and screech owls.
Warblers are the stars of the show in spring, with their colorful plumage. But they also can be challenging to spot because of their small size, frequent movement and preference for feeding on insects high in trees.
Hint: Once you spot one with your naked eye, try to bring your binoculars up to your face without moving your head or eyes.
Hazards for birders include getting “warbler neck” — stiff muscles from looking up while holding binoculars — and occasionally tripping over a rock while gazing skyward and backing up (no cameras or wildflowers were harmed by the falling reporter).
Warblers aren’t the only reason for looking up. Hawks also are migrating, and broad-winged hawks, smaller than red-tailed hawks and chunkier than a Cooper’s hawk, often spend the night at Ewing.
During migration, broad-winged hawks form into groups called “kettles” and spiral upward on thermal currents.
Bill Davison, one of the bird walk leaders, said he would like to post a sign that says, “Spring migration in progress. Look up. There are miracles all around you.”
Birds are fun to look at and enjoy on that basic level, but learning to identify them by name can increase the fun.
There are a number of guidebooks, websites and apps that can help. Start by comparing a bird's size to familiar birds. Is it bigger or smaller than a sparrow? A robin? A pigeon?
Focus on field marks. What color is its head? Breast? Wings? Does it have a ring around or a line through its eye? Are their bars on its wings? Streaks on its breast? What is the shape of its beak?
Going birding with a group provides extra ears and eyes to find birds and extra knowledge to identify them, but going on a solo journey is enjoyable, too.
Sometimes instead of bird “watching,” the best experience is going out early during the “morning chorus,” closing your eyes and just listening.
