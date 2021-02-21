 Skip to main content
Watch now: Starved Rock among places eagles call home in winter
EXPLORE WITH LENORE
'EAGLE SEASON'

Watch now: Starved Rock among places eagles call home in winter

UTICA — A brisk north wind blowing over the snowy ground and icy Illinois River plunged the wind chill factor to below zero, but the Caballero family didn’t seem to mind.

They were at Starved Rock State Park to see bald eagles, and the colder and more frozen the river is, the more eagles are drawn to the open waters at the lock and dam.

A mature bald eagle watches for its next meal while perched on Leopold Island in the Illinois River as Starved Rock looms behind it on Feb. 14. For more photos and video, go to Pantagraph.com.

“You can see eagles anywhere along the Illinois River throughout the year. Their numbers have actually rebounded quite a bit,” said park interpreter Lisa Sons. “Most come in winter because the eagles come into the lock and dam where the water hasn’t frozen over. So it’s an opportunity for fishing.”

A third-year bald eagle dines on a fish he caught at Lake Bloomington in February 2020. It takes four to five years for a bald eagle to achieve the classic white head and tail of a mature bald eagle.

Fish are the main diet for bald eagles, but they also will take waterfowl and small mammals and feast on roadkill.

Karen Caballero drove down from the Chicago suburbs with her daughter Emily to meet her older daughter, Rachael Caballero, who drove up from Missouri. It’s a Presidents Day weekend tradition.

Andrew Kenning of Brookfield photographs a bald eagle in flight over the Illinois River and Starved Rock from the observation deck at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, at least three eagles are perched on Leopold Island, in the background.

“We’ve been coming every year for 11 years,” said Emily.

Her mother said, “It’s cold, but we’re OK. If you just bundle up you’re good.”

Another good vantage point is across the river from Starved Rock at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, adjacent to the lock and dam. That’s where Andrew Kenning of Brookfield had his camera set up to take pictures.

A lone eagle watches for his dinner from a tree on Leopold Island below the Starved Rock dam on Jan. 4, 2020.

“I like to take pictures of birds of prey, and this is eagle season in Illinois,” said Kenning.

The center has a south-facing observation deck and the building provided shelter from the northerly breeze on Valentine’s Day. In a normal year, you can go inside to warm up and even watch in comfort through large windows, but the center is closed for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A mature bald eagle eats a fish on partially frozen Evergreen Lake, northwest of Hudson, in February 2020.

Leopold Island, the first island downstream from the dam, is a popular perch for eagles.

“Leopold Island I think is where they wait in line for the buffet. I think they’re basically perching in the trees, watching the open water in front of the Starved Rock lock and dam for any movement,” said Sons.

Eagles can see something the size of a rabbit from more than a mile away. When they aren’t perching in a tree, you may see them soaring overhead.

“Sometimes you’ll see them stealing fish from one another, stealing fish from gulls, stealing fish from pelicans. So they put on quite a show,” said Sons.

Thanks to the Mississippi, Illinois, Rock and Fox rivers and the series of locks and dams in Illinois, the state has one of the largest concentrations of wintering eagles in the lower 48 states. It’s estimated that more than 3,000 spend at least part of the winter here, a number that is undoubtedly growing as the eagle population continues to rebound.

A second-year bald eagle, left, and third-year bald eagle perch together on a tree at Lake Bloomington in February 2020. Immature eagles go through several plumage changes before getting the white head and tail of an adult.

Rachael Caballero said, “The recovery story that goes along with them” is part of what attracts people to eagles. They have gone “from being on the Endangered Species List to now being off of it and thriving in most areas of the country,” she said.

Starved Rock State Park near Utica celebrates its connection to bald eagles with wood carvings near the Starved Rock Lodge.

That includes McLean County, which has several breeding pairs, including active nests at Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Eagles in this area already are or soon will be incubating eggs. Keep your distance from nests this time of year and for the next several months. Not only is it against the law to disturb eagles, you could cause them to abandon their nest.

Bald eagles gather in winter

An increasing number of bald eagles are nesting in Central Illinois and can be seen year-round, but when lakes freeze farther north in winter, eagles congregate in Illinois, especially along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. 

Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Facts about eagles

Wingspan: 6 to 7½ feet

Weight: 6½ to 18 pounds (northern birds are larger than southern birds)

Maturity: Takes 4 to 5 years to get white head and tail.

Nest: Averages 4 to 5 feet across and 2 to 4 feet deep; generally found in tall trees along rivers, streams and reservoirs

Diet: Preys on fish, particularly gizzard shad, but also on wounded waterfowl, small mammals and carrion.

Lifespan: 20-25 years in the wild

Status: Formerly a “threatened” species in Illinois, it was delisted in 2009.

SOURCES: Illinois Natural History Survey; National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minnesota

