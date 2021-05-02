Watch now: Take a closer look around Eureka Lake

EUREKA — There’s more than meets the eye at Eureka Lake — much more.
The 36-acre lake is the most obvious amenity of the park, located on the south edge of Eureka. It’s popular for paddling and fishing and stocked with catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie.
The lake has been used annually for a fun "obstacle course" race.
But the lake also is surrounded by about 240 acres of parklands. There are picnic areas and playgrounds, a disc golf course, a partially paved trail accessed from lower Eureka Lake park and woodland trails accessed from Davidson Memorial Park on the north side of the lake.
The city is working on extending a bike trail around the lake.
“Obviously, the kayaking and standup paddleboarding is a big plus for us,” said Deanna Davidson, who owns North Shore Boat and Board Rental with her husband, Chuck. “It’s a great place for your family to just come for the day.”
She has seen a lot more people take up padding, either with their own boats or rentals, in the past couple of years but particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic created more interest in outdoor recreation.
You can rent a kayak for $15 or a canoe for $20 for three hours from North Shore, 1717 Lakeview Drive. They only accept cash and you must be at least 18 years old to rent.
The lake is a nice paddle on all but the windiest of days. You are likely to see turtles, Canada geese, other waterfowl and possibly a great blue heron near the wetlands area on the west end of the lake. I’ve even seen a bald eagle there.
The Davidsons don’t only operate the boat rental; they live at the lake.
“The park in the back holds quite a bit of wildlife,” said Chuck Davidson. “I think the city is starting to understand that conservation of these areas is very important.”
The lake was built in the early 1940s as a public works project. Gasoline-powered motors are not permitted. Swimming is also prohibited.
The trail accessed from lower Eureka Lake park is level and even the dirt section is fairly easy for people with strollers, small children or mobility issues.
A loop of about a mile takes you over a bridge and along Walnut Creek through woods that were bursting with spring wildflowers in April. Undoubtedly, the mayapples will be blooming soon, if they aren't already.
The upper woodlands area, accessed along a road on the north side of the park, is more hilly and challenging, but also beautiful. When I visited most recently in April, a group of young boys were playing disc golf and girls from a cross-country team were practicing on the trails.
For a change of pace with a variety of options for activities, Eureka Lake is worth exploring.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota