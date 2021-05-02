 Skip to main content
Watch now: Take a closer look around Eureka Lake
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Take a closer look around Eureka Lake

Woodford County's Eureka Lake is surrounded by parklands offering a lot of activities besides boating and fishing.

EUREKA — There’s more than meets the eye at Eureka Lake — much more.

The 36-acre lake is the most obvious amenity of the park, located on the south edge of Eureka. It’s popular for paddling and fishing and stocked with catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie.

The lake has been used annually for a fun "obstacle course" race.

Nick Reilford of Eureka practices throwing for distance on the disc golf course at Eureka Lake Park in April.

But the lake also is surrounded by about 240 acres of parklands. There are picnic areas and playgrounds, a disc golf course, a partially paved trail accessed from lower Eureka Lake park and woodland trails accessed from Davidson Memorial Park on the north side of the lake.

Elysa Casey of Eureka crosses a bridge on the trail at lower Eureka Lake Park with her child in April. 

The city is working on extending a bike trail around the lake.

“Obviously, the kayaking and standup paddleboarding is a big plus for us,” said Deanna Davidson, who owns North Shore Boat and Board Rental with her husband, Chuck. “It’s a great place for your family to just come for the day.”

Chuck and Deanna Davidson, owners of North Shore Boat and Board Rental, stand near the canoe/kayak launch on the north side of Eureka Lake.

She has seen a lot more people take up padding, either with their own boats or rentals, in the past couple of years but particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic created more interest in outdoor recreation.

A group of kayakers enjoys a spring day on Eureka Lake in 2017.

You can rent a kayak for $15 or a canoe for $20 for three hours from North Shore, 1717 Lakeview Drive. They only accept cash and you must be at least 18 years old to rent.

The lake is a nice paddle on all but the windiest of days. You are likely to see turtles, Canada geese, other waterfowl and possibly a great blue heron near the wetlands area on the west end of the lake. I’ve even seen a bald eagle there.

A Canada goose rests in a wetlands area in the west edge of Eureka Lake in April.

The Davidsons don’t only operate the boat rental; they live at the lake.

A fisherman tries his luck at Eureka Lake in April. 

“The park in the back holds quite a bit of wildlife,” said Chuck Davidson. “I think the city is starting to understand that conservation of these areas is very important.”

The lake was built in the early 1940s as a public works project. Gasoline-powered motors are not permitted. Swimming is also prohibited.

Mayapples sprout along a trail at the Davidson Memorial Park at Eureka Lake in April.

The trail accessed from lower Eureka Lake park is level and even the dirt section is fairly easy for people with strollers, small children or mobility issues.

A trail at lower Eureka Lake Park closely follows Walnut Creek.

A loop of about a mile takes you over a bridge and along Walnut Creek through woods that were bursting with spring wildflowers in April. Undoubtedly, the mayapples will be blooming soon, if they aren't already.

A sign explains the importance of wetlands at Eureka Lake.

The upper woodlands area, accessed along a road on the north side of the park, is more hilly and challenging, but also beautiful. When I visited most recently in April, a group of young boys were playing disc golf and girls from a cross-country team were practicing on the trails.

Dutchman's breeches, a spring woodland wildflower, bloom along a trail at Eureka Lake Park after an April shower.

For a change of pace with a variety of options for activities, Eureka Lake is worth exploring.

Lenore

Sobota

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

About Eureka Lake

Where: City of Eureka

What's there: 36-acre lake with 240 acres of parklands.

What to do: Paddle, picnic, fish, hike, disc golf

Boat rental number: 309-417-3408

Directions: Take Interstate 74 to the Congerville exit. Go north on Route 177 to Lake Road and turn left.

