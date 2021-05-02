Watch now: Take a closer look around Eureka Lake

You can rent a kayak for $15 or a canoe for $20 for three hours from North Shore, 1717 Lakeview Drive. They only accept cash and you must be at least 18 years old to rent.

The lake is a nice paddle on all but the windiest of days. You are likely to see turtles, Canada geese, other waterfowl and possibly a great blue heron near the wetlands area on the west end of the lake. I’ve even seen a bald eagle there.

The Davidsons don’t only operate the boat rental; they live at the lake.

“The park in the back holds quite a bit of wildlife,” said Chuck Davidson. “I think the city is starting to understand that conservation of these areas is very important.”

The lake was built in the early 1940s as a public works project. Gasoline-powered motors are not permitted. Swimming is also prohibited.

The trail accessed from lower Eureka Lake park is level and even the dirt section is fairly easy for people with strollers, small children or mobility issues.