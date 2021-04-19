Watch now: These Central Illinois woods offer 'little jewels' in bloom

BLOOMINGTON — Woodland wildflowers are a lot like us. Some are showy; some are not. Some are tough; some are delicate. Most important this time of year, they need sunshine.
That latter trait is why this is the time to go look for them. Also referred to as spring ephemerals, most woodland wildflowers bloom for a brief time before the trees fully leaf out and plunge them into shade.
Mary Jo Adams, an Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalist and member of the Illinois Prairie Chapter of Wild Ones, said the variety of colors is what makes spring so special in the woods.
“After a long, dreary winter to see the sudden burst of colors … it’s just like finding little jewels,” said Adams. “We’re all desperate after a long winter to see colors again.”
A few plants, such as skunk cabbage, bloodroot and hepatica, have already passed primetime blooming.
Dutchman’s breeches, looking like tiny pantaloons hung out to dry, are quite abundant in many areas right now, as are prairie trillium.
There are several varieties of trillium, but prairie trillium with its dark red bloom is most common in Central Illinois. The name “trillium” contains a hint to help you identify them: the prefix “tri.” Each has three leaves and three petals.
Mother Nature’s cabana boys are starting to open up the umbrella-like mayapples. Their blooms, hidden under the “umbrella,” should show up in the next few weeks.
Another favorite are the bluebells, presenting a carpet of color in places such as the ParkLands Foundation Merwin Preserve along the Mackinaw River, not far from Lake Bloomington. You can access the west gate parking lot off North 1925 East Road, north of P.J. Keller Highway. Bikes and dogs are prohibited at ParkLands preserves.
A worthy rival for the “best bluebells” title is Funks Grove. Adams notes that you can see them from your car, but a walk on the woods will reveal so much more.
Many of the "little jewels," such as spring beauties, are tiny and can only be seen and appreciated up close.
Moraine View State Recreation Area near LeRoy is another good spot for both drive-by viewing and wildflower walks.
The Timber Point Trail is relatively flat and the loop is not too long — good for families with small children or people with some mobility issues. For a longer, more challenging hike, check out the Tall Timber tent camping area. The wooded area of the Tanglewood Nature Trail is also good.
A bit closer to Bloomington-Normal is McLean County’s Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson.
The Shady Hollow Nature Trail is good for wildflower viewing. You may even hear frogs singing in the wetlands. The trail does have a few steep sections if you venture into the southern part. Bicycles are not allowed on this trail.
You don’t need to leave town to find wildflowers. Hedge Apple Woods Natural Area, located between Ewing I and Ewing II parks in Bloomington, has an abundance of wildflowers blooming right now, including bluebells. There is a small parking lot off Towanda Avenue and a larger one off Ethell Parkway.
Adams will be presenting an online program at 7 p.m. April 29 on “Identifying Wildflowers in McLean County.”
The program is sponsored by McLean County Greenways in cooperation with Bloomington Public Library. Registration is required. You can register in person at the Adult Service Desk at Bloomington Public Library or by calling 309-590-6168. You also can register online at https://bloomington.librarycalendar.com/events/identifying-wildflowers-mclean-county.
Adams recommends the iNaturalist app for your smartphone to help identify plants.
A good website to help you identify and learn more about these flowers is www.illinoiswildflowers.info.
Adams also likes the book “Illinois Wildflowers” by Don Kurz, which groups flowers by color and the order in which they bloom.
