Watch now: These Central Illinois woods offer 'little jewels' in bloom

There are several varieties of trillium, but prairie trillium with its dark red bloom is most common in Central Illinois. The name “trillium” contains a hint to help you identify them: the prefix “tri.” Each has three leaves and three petals.

Mother Nature’s cabana boys are starting to open up the umbrella-like mayapples. Their blooms, hidden under the “umbrella,” should show up in the next few weeks.

Another favorite are the bluebells, presenting a carpet of color in places such as the ParkLands Foundation Merwin Preserve along the Mackinaw River, not far from Lake Bloomington. You can access the west gate parking lot off North 1925 East Road, north of P.J. Keller Highway. Bikes and dogs are prohibited at ParkLands preserves.

A worthy rival for the “best bluebells” title is Funks Grove. Adams notes that you can see them from your car, but a walk on the woods will reveal so much more.

