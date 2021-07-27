Report: COVID hit Black, Latino Illinoisans the hardest

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 had a disproportionate effect on Black and Hispanic/Latino Illinoisans, according to a new report from Chicago-based nonprofit Heartland Alliance.

In its 20th annual report on statewide poverty, the conglomerate of five entities that makes up Heartland Alliance took a look at what they described as a "domino effect" on state residents of color during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Main takeaways included that Hispanic/Latino residents were infected with COVID-19 at higher rates and Black residents died at disproportionate rates compared to whites.

According to the report, Latinos comprise about 16% of Illinois' adult population, or about 2.2 million people. But they represented around 25-33% of all COVID cases in the state.

The document also says Black people make up about 13% of the state's population — or more than 1.6 million people. Still, they represented 18.4% of all COVID-related deaths, according to data current as of Feb. 12.

"The pandemic deepened and widened those gaps, and starkly illuminated the ways in which our inequitable systems and policies deeply harm Black and Latino people in our state," the report explains. "... Illinois needs to chart its own future that reflects equitable policies and redresses harms already done."

These statistical disparities are reflected in McLean County data, too.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday shows that the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is among white people, with whites comprising 11,165 of the county's 18,846 total cases.

Look at the rate for weekly cases per 100,000 people, however, and the statistics tell a different story.

As of Saturday, Black people living in McLean County had the highest rate of weekly cases, comprising 72 cases per 100,000 people.

Heartland Alliance suggests these rates reflect a number of social factors, including the fact that Black, Hispanic and Latino people were less likely to be able to pivot to working remotely and more likely to be working on the front lines, pandemic or not.

And for people of color who lost their positions in the service industry as restaurants and businesses closed, preexisting financial gaps have also been worsened.

In McLean County, the push to reach absolutely everyone with the COVID vaccine continues.

Two vaccinations clinics are being held this month at what Bloomington-Normal NAACP president Linda Foster called "the oldest, Blackest" church in the area and The Immigration Project recently sent Spanish-speaking translators to a vaccine clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena last week. (The Immigration Project did not call The Pantagraph back by deadline.)

"We're really digging in deeper to that category of demographics," McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said recently of the agency's continued efforts.

"Just as the ripple effects of the pandemic did not affect us all equally, the recovery must not take a one-size-fits-all approach," the authors said. "We must invest in the hardest hit communities—and that means an approach that provides a foundation specifically for Black and Latino people to heal and thrive. After experiencing the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, we cannot afford to wait."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0