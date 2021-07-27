 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: COVID hit Black, Latino Illinoisans the hardest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to backpedal on some of its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 had a disproportionate effect on Black and Hispanic/Latino Illinoisans, according to a new report from Chicago-based nonprofit Heartland Alliance.

In its 20th annual report on statewide poverty, the conglomerate of five entities that makes up Heartland Alliance took a look at what they described as a "domino effect" on state residents of color during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. 

Main takeaways included that Hispanic/Latino residents were infected with COVID-19 at higher rates and Black residents died at disproportionate rates compared to whites. 

Download PDF Heartland Alliance report 2021
  • According to the report, Latinos comprise about 16% of Illinois' adult population, or about 2.2 million people. But they represented around 25-33% of all COVID cases in the state. 
  • The document also says Black people make up about 13% of the state's population — or more than 1.6 million people. Still, they represented 18.4% of all COVID-related deaths, according to data current as of Feb. 12. 

"The pandemic deepened and widened those gaps, and starkly illuminated the ways in which our inequitable systems and policies deeply harm Black and Latino people in our state," the report explains. "... Illinois needs to chart its own future that reflects equitable policies and redresses harms already done."

People are also reading…

These statistical disparities are reflected in McLean County data, too. 

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday shows that the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is among white people, with whites comprising 11,165 of the county's 18,846 total cases. 

Look at the rate for weekly cases per 100,000 people, however, and the statistics tell a different story.

Hispanic/Latino residents of McLean County have consistently had the highest weekly case rate, peaking at 586 cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 14.  

As of Saturday, Black people living in McLean County had the highest rate of weekly cases, comprising 72 cases per 100,000 people.

Heartland Alliance suggests these rates reflect a number of social factors, including the fact that Black, Hispanic and Latino people were less likely to be able to pivot to working remotely and more likely to be working on the front lines, pandemic or not. 

And for people of color who lost their positions in the service industry as restaurants and businesses closed, preexisting financial gaps have also been worsened. 

In McLean County, the push to reach absolutely everyone with the COVID vaccine continues.

Two vaccinations clinics are being held this month at what Bloomington-Normal NAACP president Linda Foster called "the oldest, Blackest" church in the area and The Immigration Project recently sent Spanish-speaking translators to a vaccine clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena last week. (The Immigration Project did not call The Pantagraph back by deadline.) 

"We're really digging in deeper to that category of demographics," McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said recently of the agency's continued efforts. 

But Heartland Alliance suggests that Illinois, both as a state and as a sum of communities, will have to provide more social safety nets to lessen the disparities in income, job access and healthcare access that were exacerbated last year. 

"Just as the ripple effects of the pandemic did not affect us all equally, the recovery must not take a one-size-fits-all approach," the authors said. "We must invest in the hardest hit communities—and that means an approach that provides a foundation specifically for Black and Latino people to heal and thrive. After experiencing the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, we cannot afford to wait."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former U.S. CDC director says new science prompted new masking rules

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 tips for getting rid of Japanese beetles in your garden

7 tips for getting rid of Japanese beetles in your garden

These iridescent green beetles are best known for feeding on roses and linden trees, but in fact they can feast on hundreds of different plants, according to Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist in the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum.

Doctors urge return to routine breast, cervical screenings

Doctors urge return to routine breast, cervical screenings

As people avoided hospitals during the pandemic and nonurgent appointments were canceled, many skipped routine screening appointments like Pap smears or breast exams. Now, doctors are starting to see the results of missed screenings and asking patients to return to routine appointments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former U.S. CDC director says new science prompted new masking rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News