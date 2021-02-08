Salvation Army of McLean County raises $577,538 trough red kettle drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County annual Christmas fundraising campaign exceeded its goal.

The organization passed the fundraising goal of $500,000, with a total of $577,538.07. The annual fundraiser is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Despite new obstacles due to COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, the red kettles raised $163,354.70. While several kettle locations were unavailable and many people limited their in-person shopping and giving at the kettle stands, mail appeal and online gifts again saw increased donations, raising a record-breaking $414,183.37.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of support, exceeding our goal. Despite the fact less money was collected in the red kettles this year, our amazing donors in McLean County rose to the occasion to Rescue Christmas for their neighbors,” said Major Dan Leisher.

The money raised supports year-round local programming. In 2020 The Salvation Army in McLean County served 12,130 people through the community’s donations.