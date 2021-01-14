Social Graces: How to handle awkward interactions with your neighbors, such as noise, smoking weed, shoveling snow and forgetting their name

Generally speaking, it’s best to get in that name refresher ask no later than the second or third time you meet someone. It’s very easy to forgive at that point, and almost everyone appreciates when you not only get the name right, but also say it correctly. If you only know the person’s name on paper, never be afraid to ask how to pronounce it, first or last name. I think every one of us appreciates it when people get our name right.

But with years gone by, it really is too late to ask. I’m not sure there’s any way you would escape offending your neighbor, and I think you would likely feel the same if the situation were reversed.

Your best bet is to ask a mutual neighbor and hope that person knows the name and your error is not found out. Another great tip is to introduce someone you know to your neighbor, using your friend’s name, and hope the neighbor then offers his name. This is a true gem when it comes to those social situations where you just can’t remember that colleague’s husband’s name!

— Courtney Fadler, etiquette expert and founder of CF Etiquette