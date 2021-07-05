Social Security: 3 ways to achieve independence with social security

Three ways to achieve independence with social security

Celebrating our nation’s independence every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.

my Social Security – You’re in control with the many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home or on the go. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in one of the 45 eligible states and the District of Columbia).

• Review your earnings history.

• Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

• Check the status of your Social Security application or appeal.

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in one of the 45 eligible states and the District of Columbia).

• Get a benefit verification letter or proof of income letter.

• Set up or change your direct deposit.

• Change your address.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

Frequently Asked Questions – What is your full retirement age? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? Discover the answers to your Social Security-related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

Social Security’s Official Blog – Stay informed about our latest news, retirement planning tips, and other helpful information. Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages direct from our Commissioner, as well as information from other experts. You can sign up to get an email each time a new blog is available so you won’t miss new postings. From the blog, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, where you can watch our informational videos. Don’t forget to share these resources with your family and friends and encourage them to join us.

With so many services and helpful information available online, we are here for you when your schedule allows. Be sure to tell friends and family about all they can do with us from anywhere at www.ssa.gov.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A

Q: I am receiving Social Security retirement benefits and I recently went back to work. Do I have to pay Social Security (FICA) taxes on my income?

A: Yes. By law, your employer must withhold FICA taxes from your paycheck. Although you are retired, you do receive credit for those new earnings. Each year Social Security automatically credits the new earnings and, if your new earnings are higher than in any earlier year used to calculate your current benefit, your monthly benefit could increase. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Q: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?

A: Your child may need a Social Security number if you are planning to open a bank account, buy savings bonds, obtain medical coverage, or apply for government services for the child. Your child will also need a Social Security number if you are going to declare him or her on your taxes. Getting a Social Security number for your newborn is voluntary, but it is a good idea to apply when your child is born. You can apply for a Social Security number for your baby when you apply for your baby’s birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will give us your child’s information and we will mail you a Social Security card with the child’s Social Security number. Visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber for more information.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.